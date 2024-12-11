Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
BO6 Zombies season 1 Black Ops 6 screenshot
Image via Actrivision
Category:
CoD

You like double XP in CoD? Black Ops 6 is quadrupling it this weekend

It's time to blow through some Prestige levels.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Dec 11, 2024 12:43 pm

With no shortage of fun games to play right now, Call of Duty wants you to keep booting up Black Ops 6 and Warzone this weekend with a deluge of free XP.

Recommended Videos

CoD will “kick off the holidays early” with a quadruple-double XP weekend. That’s right, that means four: double XP, double weapon XP, double battle pass XP, and double GobbleGum earn rate in BO6 Zombies. Basically, whatever you play, you’ll be earning double the fun.

A man in BO6 multiplayer standing as Scorestreaks fly past in the background.
Glorious, sweet XP. Image via Activision

The big double XP weekend coincides with a free trial for BO6 multiplayer and Zombies, so players are encouraged to entice their friends to download the game and try it out if they’ve been holding out thus far. And the best part is, any XP earned in the free trial will carry over to the main game, so potential new players will have a big head start on unlocking items.

Double XP is a common occurrence, as is double weapon XP, but double battle pass XP is a huge addition for the weekend. BO6’s battle pass levels go by relatively slowly, so doubling that rate will be a big reason for players to hop on and make sure they finish out the season one battle pass before it comes to an end next month.

Yesterday’s new patch really changed up a lot in BO6 and Warzone (XP can be earned in both games), so this weekend will be a great time to test everything out. Changes included a big reduction in visual recoil on all weapons, along with an increase in headshot damage.

Activision didn’t detail when to expect the double XP to end, but a safe bet would be for it to close out on Monday, Dec. 16 at around 11am CT, so make sure to get all your games in while you can.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Senior Staff Writer
Senior Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to corgis Yogi and Mickey, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.
twitter