You like double XP in CoD? Black Ops 6 is quadrupling it this weekend

With no shortage of fun games to play right now, Call of Duty wants you to keep booting up Black Ops 6 and Warzone this weekend with a deluge of free XP.

Recommended Videos

CoD will “kick off the holidays early” with a quadruple-double XP weekend. That’s right, that means four: double XP, double weapon XP, double battle pass XP, and double GobbleGum earn rate in BO6 Zombies. Basically, whatever you play, you’ll be earning double the fun.

Glorious, sweet XP. Image via Activision

The big double XP weekend coincides with a free trial for BO6 multiplayer and Zombies, so players are encouraged to entice their friends to download the game and try it out if they’ve been holding out thus far. And the best part is, any XP earned in the free trial will carry over to the main game, so potential new players will have a big head start on unlocking items.

Double XP is a common occurrence, as is double weapon XP, but double battle pass XP is a huge addition for the weekend. BO6’s battle pass levels go by relatively slowly, so doubling that rate will be a big reason for players to hop on and make sure they finish out the season one battle pass before it comes to an end next month.

Yesterday’s new patch really changed up a lot in BO6 and Warzone (XP can be earned in both games), so this weekend will be a great time to test everything out. Changes included a big reduction in visual recoil on all weapons, along with an increase in headshot damage.

Activision didn’t detail when to expect the double XP to end, but a safe bet would be for it to close out on Monday, Dec. 16 at around 11am CT, so make sure to get all your games in while you can.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy