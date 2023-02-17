How to find and defeat the Bombmaker in DMZ

Call of Duty’s DMZ mode has a new location to explore in Ashika Island as of season two, and a new daunting boss to defeat and loot: the Bombmaker.

The Bombmaker sits at the head of the table on Ashika Island, and on the smaller exclusion zone, all roads lead to facing him and taking his precious weapon case. His position is heavily fortified, the enemy AI combatants defending him are ruthless, and there multiple obstacles that will block your path to the Bombmaker.

But while defeating him is daunting, it is certainly not impossible.

Where is the Bombmaker in DMZ?

Image via Activision

The Bombmaker, as alluded to above, is located on the new exclusion zone, Ashika Island. Unlike the other exclusion zone, Building 21, Ashika Island is accessible to all DMZ players and does not require a keycard to get to.

On Ashika Island, the Bombmaker is always located in Tsuki Castle, which is at the center of the island. On your tac map, there will be a yellow-orange weapon case circle over the central castle. The Bombmaker is located on the top level of the castle, but there’s no roof access for you to sneak in. You’ll have to make your way inside the hard way.

How to reach the Bombmaker in DMZ

At Tsuki Castle, you’ll need to unlock security access by defeating Wheelson, a heavily armored turret drone that patrols around the castle grounds. You need to reduce Wheelson’s health to a point where you can get close to him and hack him, which will unlock security access to the castle. If you or a teammate have a DDOS upgrade on hand, that’s a very useful tool for quickly defeating and hacking Wheelson.

Once the doors are opened, head inside and start fighting your way up to the top. You’ll have to deal with armored combatants, riot shield enemies, sentry guns, claymore, and trip mines along the way. Alternatively, before you head inside, you can navigate the castle rooftops and reduce the number of enemy AI combatants by firing through the windows.

How to defeat the Bombmaker in DMZ

The Bombmaker is up on the highest floor, and he’s very tricky to dig out of his spot, given his nearby trophy system and seemingly endless supply of molotovs. But once you get past his trophy system and get an angle on him, he’s relatively easy to take down since he only has basic armor.

Once he’s down and the nearby threats are eliminated, you can grab his blue weapon case. As you’re likely familiar with, this will alert all players in your match when you pick it up, so be prepared to fight off other players as you head toward an exfil zone.