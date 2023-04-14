How to complete the Dealmaker mission in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ’s season three update provided tons of new content to the popular game mode, including the Dealmaker mission. Of all the changes, the newly implemented Barter system and recently instated faction, the Redacted, are undoubtedly two of the largest additions.

Bartering is a new feature at Buy Stations that allow players to trade in seemingly useless items for equipment and items. The recently added Redacted faction, which has boasted several difficult DMZ missions, has the tier-one Dealmaker mission tied into this new barter mechanic.

To complete Dealmaker, players will need to bring at least three unique items to a Buy Station to exchange for another item. This mission has proven to be difficult as it requires players to hunt down three rare items.

If you are trying to complete Dealmaker in Warzone 2 DMZ for the Redacted faction, this is what you need to do.

Full Dealmaker Mission guide for Warzone 2 DMZ

To complete the Dealmaker mission in Warzone 2 DMZ, players need to acquire three distinct items and trade those items in at a Buy Station using the newly implemented barter system. Below are the three items necessary to complete this mission:

x1 Electric Drill

x1 Gas Can

x1 Golden Skull

The Electrical Drill is the easiest of the three items to find, as it commonly drops in garages, lockers, and tool chests. Gas cans can also be found in these general areas, but also notably spawn inside gas stations most prominently.

The Golden Skull is the rarest of the items to find in Al Mazrah. Golden Skulls are scattered throughout the map, though are most commonly found in strongholds and other areas with a high density of hostile NPCs. Though not all Golden Skull locations have been found, there are a few areas where the rare item is guaranteed to spawn.

Image via Activision

Your best bet is to go to the Police Stations in Al Mazrah City. Like almost all known Golden Skull locations, this area will be heavily defended, so make sure to go in well-armed and with friends if you can. From here, the Golden Skull will spawn randomly inside this enemy stronghold for you to find.

Once you have these items, go to any Buy Station on Al Mazrah and navigate to the ‘barter’ tab. Trade the three items for the backpack by interacting with it under the Barter Menu and you will have obtained a new Secure Backpack. After trading you will have completed your mission.