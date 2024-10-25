All Black Ops 6 Twitch drops and how to get them

The amount of free content in games these days is staggering, especially when services like Amazon Prime are added to the mix. Call of Duty is back for another year of Twitch drops for Black Ops 6, and it all begins right when the game launches and should continue periodically throughout the year.

The Call of Duty League is always great for drops, but this year’s game is starting with a bang when it comes to free items.

We have all the info you need on the first round of Twitch drops for BO6, and additional free stuff will be available throughout 2025.

All Black Ops 6 Twitch drops

The first drop. Image via Activision

The first of presumably many BO6 Twitch drop campaigns begins at 12pm CT on launch day, Oct. 25. There are four different rewards to earn simply by watching streamers play Black Ops 6.

With multiple rewards to earn across different watchtime thresholds, you don’t even have to watch the stream to earn anything. Just make sure you have the stream open on a computer or mobile device and your accounts are linked, and you will earn the items quickly.

BO6 launch day drops: Starting on Oct. 25

Watch for one hour: “Deflected” emblem

“Deflected” emblem Watch for three hours: “Azurite Vision” charm

“Azurite Vision” charm Watch for two hours: “Never Broken” calling card

“Never Broken” calling card Watch for four hours: “Get Wiped” XMG blueprint

The blueish theme is apparent for this first round of drops, with different theming for each set of rewards likely to come in the months ahead. And while the rewards are never too ground-breaking or meta-defining, they are free, so why not get them while they are available for you?

All you need to do to earn these drops is to watch a stream for the appropriate amount of time. But before you do that, you need to ensure your Activision and Twitch accounts are linked so you don’t lose out.

How to link Twitch and Activision accounts

No, not these kind of drops, but they are still awesome. Image via Activision

To get free Black Ops 6 items just by watching Twitch streams, you have to make sure that your relevant accounts (Activision and Twitch) are properly linked. Here’s how to that:

Create an Activision account here or sign in if you have one already (if you’ve been playing CoD, the game requires one). Go to Twitch and click on “sign up” in the top right corner if you don’t already have an account, or click sign in if you already have one. Make sure you log into the Activision account you want to receive Twitch drops and link that account to your Twitch account using this webpage on the CoD site. Watch eligible streamers to receive Twitch drops. If they are eligible, a “Drops Enabled” tag will be under the stream, or their title will mention it. You’ll receive a Twitch notification for each drop reward you earn. Make sure to claim the drops from this page on Twitch. If the item doesn’t appear in-game, restart the title on your console or PC to unlock your reward, and it should eventually appear.

And that’s all there is to it. Just check out the Black Ops 6 directory on Twitch while drops are active, and choose your favorite streamer to watch (or not watch, and just leave it open on a PC somewhere) to get your free loot. You’ve got nothing to lose besides some free stuff, so open up a Twitch stream and collect your riches.

This article will be updated with more information about BO6 Twitch drops when they are announced.

