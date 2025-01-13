BO6’s latest update fixes a game-breaking bug that’s been affecting many players, but it doesn’t have much else

A new update is now live for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and the patch notes have been revealed.

Many players downloading the update today were likely hopeful for some good news on multiple fronts within the game. Now that the update has been fully deployed, we know exactly what’s within it, and we have all the details for those looking to be in the know ahead of playing again.

Read on down below to see all of the changes arriving as part of BO6‘s new update on Jan. 13.

BO6 patch notes today: Jan. 13

The patch notes for the update today are disappointingly short, in addition to the patch breaking matchmaking for about a half hour before normalizing.

For those hoping for new content or a fix for cheaters and hackers, you will be disappointed. Today’s update is all about bug fixes, albeit one big one that was making players’ games crash while on loading screens.

The other fixes were for the bullet trajectory on the AMR Mod 4, an issue in Resurgence where a player dying out of bounds would lose functionality of their field upgrades and killstreaks, an issue where models weren’t visible for ammo boxes, self revives, and throwing knives, and an issue where players would not have a death icon when dying to Red Light Green Light.

And that’s it. That’s all there is for today’s update, and players are not happy about it. Unfortunately, it looks as though CoD will remain quiet until season two begins, and that likely won’t happen until Jan. 28 at the earliest, so it may be another quiet couple of weeks for hardcore CoD grinders looking for good news on the cheater front, or more to do.

