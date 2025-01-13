BO6, Warzone matchmaking currently broken, stuck on ‘searching for players’ as Activision deploys update

The tough last month or so for Call of Duty players got tougher today, as the game is currently experiencing widespread matchmaking problems.

After deploying an update this morning, both Black Ops 6 and Warzone are currently dealing with issues that are preventing players from connecting to a match at all. Players who queue up for a match are consistently encountering a never-ending queue of “searching for players.”

As we roll out the current update, players may temporarily notice longer than usual matchmaking times. — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) January 13, 2025

Thankfully, Activision has addressed the concerns, saying that “players may temporarily notice longer than usual matchmaking times” while the company rolls out the current update, which currently has no public patch notes to speak of.

The CoD playerbase is already quite upset with the state of the game, as it has been rife with hackers and connection issues in both BO6 and Warzone for several weeks while Activision and its developers have been out on holiday break. Season two is due to release in just a couple of weeks, but as of right now, the ongoing Squid Game collaboration is the only set of newer content outside of season one’s, which began mid-way through November.

An issue such as this will not help out CoD when it comes to community sentiment at this time, as those players still on the game that haven’t left for other titles like the hugely popular Marvel Rivals are currently not able to play at all.

CoD’s only other update in 2025 thus far, aside from the one that added Squid Game LTM Red Light, Green Light and more skins, was a patch last week that added some XP to the mode along with fixing a Zombies problem that seemingly was by Treyarch’s own design.

Unfortunately, it feels like faith in Activision and its developers is at or near an all-time low, so season two will need to be a big success when it drops near the end of the month if the company wants to get players back on its side.

