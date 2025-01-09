BO6’s latest patch adds more Squid Game XP and fixes one big Zombies complaint

Amid cheater complaints and a long wait until season two, a new Black Ops 6 update is now live with fixes to a couple of other ongoing issues.

In an update last week, Treyarch added a timer that basically screwed up Zombies spawns in Directed Mode, where many players were playing to grind camos. The spawn delay and extended time were crucial to the fun of this mode.

Back to farming Zombies. Image via Activision

“Some fixes for bugs or exploits can become lower priority as more important issues come up, and some need to be held for an update further down the line,” Treyarch said in the patch notes. “Last Friday’s changes to Big Game for Shadow Rift, the Shock Charge speedrun step for Terminus, and Directed Mode spawn delays after five looped rounds are prime examples of these.”

Thankfully, the delay is now gone, and one more change is still to come, meaning that Directed Mode can be used to grind camos and whatever else gamers are looking to do when it comes to slaying zombies in BO6.

“We know it’s not fun to see a ‘fix’ multiple weeks later for something that wasn’t bothering you in the first place, so we’re reverting the Directed Mode changes, giving Shadow Rift four new buffs, and scheduling a fix to allow speedrunners to safely use the Shock Charge tactic in Terminus again,” Treyarch said. “The first two are live now, with the speedrun fix needing some extra testing before it goes live.”

Another change in today’s update is an increase to match bonus XP in the “Red Light, Green Light” mode as part of the Squid Game collaboration. The limited time mode, which is actually pretty entertaining, mimics the game of the same name from the TV show where players must stand still when told to, or else get shot.

Squid Game continues in CoD for another couple of weeks before season two comes to BO6 and Warzone at the end of the month.

