How to complete Warzone DMZ Thinning the Herd: Where to find Konni Soldiers

Thinning the Herd is a Shadow Company mission in DMZ season five that requires players to kill Konni Soldiers, a new type of enemy running rampant on Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Vondel. You’ll need to kill five on Al Mazrah, five on Ashika Island, and six on Vondel.

At first, I thought it sounded like a walk in the park. How hard can it be to kill 16 enemies, right? I figured it would be easier than the Deal with the Devil mission. But once I started, I realized how hard it can be to find Konni Soldiers if you don’t know what to look for and where to find them. They’re intermingled with other enemies, after all. That said, it wasn’t long before I figured it out, and with my advice, you’ll have no trouble.

Where to find Konni Soldiers in Warzone DMZ

I found Konni Soldiers to be abundant in Active Combat Zones, which don’t appear on the map but can be heard by the sound of chaos and gunfire at certain POIs. Some coincide with key locations.

The moment you hear it, head on over like a moth to a light bulb. Eventually, you’ll start seeing Konni Soldiers. They drop off resupply helicopters.

Related: How to acquire and equip disguises in DMZ

Konni Soldiers wear an imposing black and red body armor kit to distinguish themselves from others, so it’s hard to miss them. The red is subtle, but it’s there. You might need to squint a little to see it, though.

Konni Soldiers have distinct black and red body armor. Image via Activision

Once you’ve found them, all that’s left to do is take them out. The easiest way to do that is by blindsiding them while they’re fending off other factions. If you time it right, you can rack up a lot of kills in quick succession and be done on one map.

Just don’t forget to do it again on the other DMZ maps, too, since getting kills on all three is required.

About the author