In Call of Duty DMZ, players get to complete various contracts to earn cash. Contracts can be found by checking on your tac-map, and these require players to perform certain activities. The Radioactive Material contracts in DMZ require players to search for nuclear material with the help of Geiger counters. Successfully extracting these nuclear materials rewards players with a massive cash bonus.

If you are looking to make quick cash in DMZ, then securing nuclear materials is a brilliant option. You don’t need to take fights with AI combatants to complete this contract, but it always helps to level up weapons in this game mode. Radioactive Material contracts can be completed quickly, and it rewards players with various essential items.

Here’s how to locate and complete the Radioactive Material contract in DMZ.

Where to find Radioactive Material contracts in DMZ

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Dipanjan

After spawning, open your tactical map and zoom in to check out all the different contracts. To locate a Radioactive Material contract look for a biohazard symbol on the green cell phone icons. Check the map image above to see how one looks in-game. Visit this location and you need to pick up the cell phone to activate the contract.

Once the contract is activated, players will be directed toward a Geiger counter. You need to equip this item and use it to find nuclear material around the area. Picking up the Geiger counter automatically drops your tactical equipment, so make sure to stow it in the backpack.

How to use Geiger Counters in DMZ?

Screengrab via Activision

After picking up a Geiger counter, press Q to activate it. Players will notice a reading on the Geiger counter which shows if they are close to the nuclear material. If you are in the range of nuclear materials, the Geiger counter’s electromagnetic field marks over nine points.

Remember, the counter’s reading fluctuates while changing directions, and you must move toward the spot with the highest reading. Players will notice an underground radioactive container once they are close to the nuclear material. Open the cache and pick up the nuclear material. You’ll also find various other items like weapons, cash, gas masks, and radiation pills inside these caches.

How to complete the Radioactive Material contract in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Screengrab via Activision

After players pick up a Geiger counter, they will notice two areas marked with a green radius on the map. These two areas have nuclear materials, and you must travel to both and collect them. Usually, these two areas are not far apart, but the radioactive container can be tricky to locate.

The radioactive containers are located underground, and you’ll often find them sticking out of regular structures. Loot all the items found in these underground caches, and check your tactical map for an extraction point. Use a vehicle to quickly reach the extraction, and exfiltrate with all the items in your backpack.