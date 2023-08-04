How to complete the Wings Clipped mission in DMZ

In Modern Warfare 2’s ever-popular DMZ mode, the Shadow Company has entered as the newest faction for season five, complete with new AI on each map and a whole slew of missions to complete.

For those just starting off their journey with the company, there will be a tier-one mission called Wings Clipped that players will need to get through to access the grander quests in the faction’s mission list. This mission might seem simple, but if you aren’t careful, you can easily get swarmed by enemy AI combatants or other players before you can finish off its requirements.

Here is the best way to complete the Wings Clipped mission in DMZ.

How to complete the Wings Clipped mission

Capture a SAM site

SAM sites will be heavily guarded locations in DMZ. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The mission briefing is simple: destroy three AI reinforcement helicopters on Ashika Island.

Sure, players can load into a raid with a launcher, but I personally prefer to take over one of the many SAM sites on the map instead. These surface-to-air missile silos take away all the difficulty of aiming, locking on, and hitting these helicopters out of the sky, especially if you’re being shot at by other enemies around the area.

Related: How to capture a SAM site and loot a supply drop in DMZ

Instead, you just have to clear out the area of any NPC enemies and interact with the silo, which will activate an event where you must defend the silo against a few waves of enemy reinforcements. Once the silo is completely secured for your use, it will lock on and fire at any airborne targets, including the helicopters in question.

SAM sites can be identified on the map by a rocket symbol and are usually surrounded by a whole squad of AI enemies. If you load in with the right weapons, they shouldn’t be much of a problem.

Use a launcher and other traditional weaponry

If you’re looking for a bit more of a challenge, you can go old school and use a rocket launcher to take down these helicopters. It’s suggested that you bring a PILA over some of the other options in the weapon category since it has built-in lock-on capabilities.

You can also load into the map with a heavy machine gun of your choice, loaded up with incendiary rounds so that you deal more damage to the helicopter as you unload into its heavily-armored chassis. Additionally, I’d bring a munitions box for you and your friends because it will take more than one rocket and plenty of ammo to take down these reinforcement helicopters.

About the author