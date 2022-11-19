How to capture a SAM site and loot a supply drop in DMZ

Faction missions are at the heart of DMZ, the Escape From Tarkov-like addition to the Call of Duty franchise. They allow players to earn rewards, including specific contraband weapons, and doing enough of them will even unlock insured weapon slots. They’re usually relatively straightforward and can involve a range of objectives to complete. In the case of the Anti-Air mission for the Legion faction, players have to take control of a SAM site and loot a supply drop from a downed plane, which sounds simpler in theory than it is in practice.

With how large Al-Mazrah can be and with the series of dangers that await players in DMZ, trying to capture a SAM site comes with its share of risk. With the importance of faction rewards, however, players are bound to try to take control of SAM sites and clear the Anti-Air mission to make room for more objectives. Here’s what you need to know to finish the Anti-Air mission and hijack a SAM site.

How to capture a SAM site in DMZ

If you’re looking to capture a SAM site, you should know exactly where you’re headed. Open your Tac-Map and look for a missile icon, which will guide you toward your objective. There are a few SAM site locations per match and they change between deployments, so just because you saw one in Al-Safwa Quarry once doesn’t mean you’ll necessarily find another one there the next time you head into Al-Mazrah.

Screengrab via Activision

To capture a SAM site, head to the artillery battery and activate a panel to start seizing control of the missiles. If you’re facing the back of the SAM, the panel should be on the right side of the ordnance, but look on the left side if you’re engaging from the front. Interact with it to trigger the capture sequence.

Screengrab via Activision

Once you start trying to take over a SAM site, a progress bar will show up on your screen, and players must stay in the area to seize the missile battery. The countdown isn’t too long, but keep an eye out for any enemies that may be in the vicinity. The SAM site will glow red, signaling it’s under control of a player squad. If an enemy team got to a SAM site before you, for instance, you’ll have to wait until their control has timed out to take over the artillery battery again.

Once you’ve taken the SAM site, wait until it shoots down an approaching cargo plane and keep your eye on the Tac-Map for the next step of the Anti-Air mission: looting a supply drop—and coming out unscathed.

How to loot a supply drop in DMZ

If a SAM site shoots down a supply plane, prepare to pillage the remains of the cargo. The game will notify all DMZ players that a supply drop is coming down, and it will appear on the Tac-Map with a symbol similar to the SAM site’s. Look for a missile icon inside a white square within a few hundred meters of the SAM site you have under control.

Screengrab via Activision

Once you get to the supply drop, you’ll also have to maintain control of it for some time, so take cover and prepare for a fight. Clearing the area of enemies before engaging with the supply drop can also make it easier to loot it, instead of having the squad focus on two actions at once.

After looting the last supply drop, this should be the end of the Anti-Air mission, and you should find a contraband RPK waiting for you when you get back to the lobby.