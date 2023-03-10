All Ashika Island Weapons Case rewards in DMZ

This could take you a while.

Ashika Island shrinks the already-intense Warzone 2 gameplay into a smaller, darker, and more deadly experience for the DMZ players.

You’ll head into the eye of the storm as players around you scavenge the limited supplies and hunt you down. As you dive into a match on Ashika Island, you’ll gather weapons, ammunition, and XP as you eliminate enemies and survive for as long as possible.

You’ll complete missions and find keys to unlock doors hiding valuable loot, just waiting to be stolen. In Ashika Island, you’ll find a special weapons case that’ll give players multiple different rewards upon opening.

How do I get all the Weapons case rewards on Ashika Island?

Image via Activision

There are seven different rewards for unlocking weapon cases on Ashika Island, including:

Aces – Emblem

Backup Plan – P980 Weapon Blueprint

Bear With Me – Weapon Sticker

Fight Night – TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint

Full House – Calling Card

Full House – Emblem

Triple Threat – Loading Screen

You’ll have to extract the case seven times to get each reward from Ashika Island. To get the case, you’ll have to beat the bombmaker in Tsuki Castle. This area is located at the center of the map and will be filled with enemies. Before you set off on an adventure to kill the bombmaker, you’ll have to have acquired the access key.

Another way to access the castle is by disabling the Wheelson killstreak which is wandering around the outside of the castle. Once you’ve done this, you can head to the top floor of the castle and take on the bomb maker.

Now repeat the process until you get every reward from Ashika Island.