How to complete the Cleanup mission in DMZ

Season Five Reloaded delivered some new Call of Duty DMZ missions for certain factions. This includes Shadow Company, which received several new Tier Three to Four missions.

One of the first Tier Three missions you have to complete is called Cleanup, which requires you to extract eight Gas Canisters from the Observatory lab.

If you’re a DMZ veteran, then you likely know exactly where to go to complete this mission. However, if you’re a bit confused about what to do to complete Cleanup in DMZ, then I have a full guide to get you through it quickly.

Completing the Cleanup mission in DMZ

For this DMZ mission, you need to head to Al Mazrah and, more specifically, the Zaya Observatory point of interest. This POI is located in the middle of the map and you will have to climb a large mountain to reach it. You should be able to recognize the Observatory easily due to the large silos on top of the mountain.

The mission description for Cleanup. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re at Zaya Observatory, you need to find eight Gas Canisters and extract them out of your match. I extracted a few at a time, as enemy players might also be after the canisters, so you want to try and get in and out as fast as possible. If you see the opportunity to grab all eight Gas Canisters, though, you should take it.

You can find the Gas Canisters in specific spots inside of the exposed Observatory lab. Their spawns don’t change from match to match, so you can keep coming back to take the same canisters, as long as an enemy hasn’t taken it already. There are several entrances to the lab as well, so remember which entrance you took to find a certain canister if you want to come back in a different match to take it again.

The canisters will be spread out inside the lab. Most are located in dark corners of the building, so you will have to search diligently in order to find them. I was able to find some in the corner of the control rooms, next to doors, and near the various hazardous tanks.

Once you have the number of canisters you need, head to an extraction point and get out of Al Mazrah. As previously mentioned, you can complete the Cleanup mission throughout different matches and your collected Gas Canisters will track after each match. So don’t try and look for all eight if you feel pressure from an enemy team; simply get out with what you can and then return in a different match to collect however many canisters you need.

After you collect all eight Gas Canisters, you can move on to the next mission for Shadow Company in DMZ.

