How to fix spawning without a weapon in DMZ, explained

Call of Duty DMZ has had its fair share of glitches over the time it has been around and spawning into a match without your primary weapon can certainly be frustrating for some. If like me you wanted to find a reliable fix, then the community has managed to discover one.

This article will take you through how to get around the weapon issue in DMZ.

Fixing the spawn without a weapon glitch in DMZ

To fix spawning without a weapon, you will first have to pre-equip the weapons you planned to spawn with originally and make sure you have a secondary weapon active too. When you have prepared that from the lobby, start up a round of DMZ and if you don’t have any weapon except your secondary equipped upon spawn, you can begin with the process. A mock video has been created below for you to demonstrate the main process in-game.

Showcase of getting a Medium Backpack then stowing for the fix in DMZ. Video by Dot Esports

Open up your inventory and select to stow your secondary weapon. I personally recommend not trying to switch to any other weapon (in the match) before you do this first, just to be safe. You will need a medium-sized backpack or above to stow a weapon. After it is stowed, just equip the same weapon again. Now you need to go and locate any other weapon to stow in your inventory.

This can either be one just found randomly on the ground or you can go and try to eliminate an enemy to grab their weapon. Since you should have access to your secondary weapon, you won’t have any issues putting an enemy down. When an enemy has dropped their weapon, go up to it and stow it. Now open your inventory and the stowed weapon will (surprisingly) be the weapon you didn’t spawn in with—equip it from there.

How long has the spawning without any weapon issue been around in DMZ?

The issue of spawning without a weapon has been around for a substantial time. There have been reports of this happening since around the time CoD DMZ was first launched and I have also run into the problem a number of times.

Another fix I have found is to keep un-equipping and then re-equipping the same weapon before matchmaking but the community-found method (in this article) highlighted on Reddit again on Aug. 27 is much more effective.

Now that you know how to finally recover your primary weapon when you spawn without one, you can dive back into the action of DMZ and put these steps to the test.

