Warzone DMZ players have creative way to fix broken hostage exfil spawns

Struggling to get a DMZ hostage into the helicopter mid-air? There is now a way around that.

Image showcasing the interior of a helicopter with Price (on the left side) and Gav (on the right side) within the image.
Warzone DMZ players finish Rescue Hostage contracts to easily earn a lot of experience points and cash, but if they can’t complete the mission because of an arduous helicopter landing zone, it can leave all those rewards to the wayside. That is exactly what has been happening to some players, although a few have been putting their creativity to use to make a smoother Hostage extraction.

On Aug. 14, one Reddit user posted a video to the DMZ subreddit showcasing a Hostage Rescue mission area in Al-Mazrah with a helicopter entrance visibly in the middle of the air—quite the predicament to solve! The way around this was for the player in the video to cleverly drop the hostage near the wall of another roof section. From there, they could climb up, go to the edge, and then look down and grab the hostage to bring them up.

Tough hostage chopper? No problem!
All in all, this allowed for the hostage to then be carried onto the side of the Helicopter Mission Impossible-style, and the rescue to be wrapped up with rewards given out. If it wasn’t for this strategy, the rescue mission likely would have been abandoned just as other Reddit users in the thread mentioned they had to do sometimes.

There are other Hostage Rescue locations that have difficult HLZ spawns to reach but that is mainly due to enemy placement and not anything that could stop the actual mission completion. When there is a block in place for completing any contract with regular methods, it is undoubtedly an issue that could be looked into over time by the development team.

Relating back to the method to fix the mid-air helicopter entrances, one user commented in the thread on Aug. 15 that even placing the hostage on the side of the helicopter didn’t fix the issue. Instead, the user had to go inside the helicopter first and pick up the rescue target through the helicopter itself. If it weren’t for these quick-thinking creative solutions, many hostages would be certainly stranded in maps like Al-Mazrah.

Given the fact that Hostage Rescues are one of the best contracts to earn money in DMZ, keeping these strategies in your own back pocket will make sure you don’t have to abandon any of your rescue contracts and lose out on cash. Even if this may mean the hostage has to sit on the side of an airborne helicopter, at least there will be some very well-needed fresh air given to them on the flight.

