How to acquire and use DMZ’s Battle Rage Self-Revive

Sometimes, gunfights don’t go our way in Modern Warfare 2. Whether you “lagged” or were simply caught out of position, even the best players must find a way to bounce back. In DMZ, for example, operators can get up with a vengeance by using the new Battle Rage Self-Revive after an unfortunate encounter with an enemy.

This new item, recently added in season five, can be a great way to survive a tough situation, especially if you’re reviving yourself under heavy fire or explosive ordinance. But first, you’ll need to find this special version of the self-revive out there in the wild.

What is the Battle Rage effect?

The Battle Rage field upgrade effect gives players a ton of buffs for a short amount of time, from increased health regeneration, better resistance to equipment, and constant refreshes for your tactical sprint. When added to the self-revive item in DMZ, it becomes a must-have during your looting adventures.

How the Battle Rage Self-Revive works in DMZ

When you’re downed in DMZ, the Battle Rage Self-Revive is used just like a regular self-revive. You simply hold down your assigned key or button to get yourself up, but afterward, you’ll have Battle Rage automatically activated for a short period of time. As a result, your tactical sprint can be used as much as possible while you also have increased health regeneration and resistance to equipment.

If you’re still under fire, for example, you’ll notice your screen begin to glow the familiar red of Battle Rage as you tank more shots to get into cover. This new item is really helpful, since it can keep you alive long enough to plate up and mount a counterattack, especially while you and your team are under heavy pressure from players and AI alike.

Where can you find the location of DMZ‘s Battle Rage Self-Revive?

You can’t miss this must-have item for DMZ enjoyers. Screengrab via Activision

The Battle Rage Self-Revive can be found lying around the exclusion zone, since it is a random loot drop that isn’t locked within any Strongholds or hidden areas. This, however, also means you’ll have to search around quite a bit to find one of these items.

For example, I found my Battle Rage Self-Revive on Al Mazrah in a duffle bag near the Al Malik Airport, but it should be available in duffle bags on all maps.

The new item can be identified by a similar icon in inventory to the Battle Rage field upgrade, and can be equipped right when you find it during your adventures on the battlefield. If it has been dropped on the floor, it can be easily seen through its bright red Self-Revive box. Afterward, it will work just like a regular self-revive with added effects.

