Mission impossible complete: Streamer beats World of Warcraft

Achievements in World of Warcraft are a meaningful character progression system helping you keep track of completed storylines, raids, collected pets, and so much more. To spice up the achievement system even more, Blizzard Entertainment added a series of seemingly impossible quests that take at least a year to complete, like What a Long, Strange Trip It’s Been and Insane in the Membrane. Although it seemed like mission impossible to tick all the achievements off of your bucket list, a WoW streamer managed to beat the game.

On Oct. 24, Twitch streamer AnnieFuchsia crafted her final protoform creature, Fierce Scarabid. As soon as she completed crafting the creature in the Synthesis Forge, she completed the final remaining achievement—Synthe-supersized! As soon as she completed her final achievement, she naturally celebrated with her chat.

To complete every achievement in the game, AnnieFuchsia had to complete 4,481 achievements across six separate continents, two planets, and one alternate dimension. Not only did she have to complete old quests, dungeons, and raids, but she also had to complete all achievements tied to seasonal events like Love is in the Air! and Brewfest.

Since this is a tremendous achievement that demands a huge time and effort investment, congratulations to AnnieFuchisa, and we hope she will continue to complete almost impossible missions in WoW.