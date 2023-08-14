Warzone DMZ cheaters are raining hell on enemies with bizarre dirt bike hack

Call of Duty Warzone DMZ has a long history of players reporting cheats—as with many online games—but in recent months cheating has become a lot more prevalent. Out of all the cheats we have seen players post, one which graced the DMZ subreddit was beyond even our wildest imaginations.

On Aug.13, a post was sent up about “witches” in DMZ, and upon playing the video, it clearly hit the nail on the head with that title. Two players were visibly using a dirtbike and flying it up into the air, bouncing around like some sort of aggravated wasp until finally stopping to hover. The passenger on this very airborne dirtbike then decided to take aim at the bewildered player on the inside of a building and shred them with bullets.

The cheat was truly absurd (even if a little hilarious) and there was not even any attempt to hide tampering with the game in any way. The original poster was quick to report the cheater who fired down from the bike and they hopefully shall not run into any more of these crafty dirtbike pilots anytime soon. But with cheating seemingly on the rise like it is, the possibility is certainly a lot higher.

It was only recently players were convinced the RICHOCHET anti-cheat system in place by developers just wasn’t working correctly. With DMZ Reddit posts making the rounds across the community like this one, it is clear to see why some would think the anti-cheat system isn’t handling the situation in the best way.

Nevertheless, anti-cheat systems are notoriously difficult to design and have to adapt to what new cheats are in use. This means it is a constantly evolving cycle to get an anti-cheat system right at any one time. That’s not to even mention the chance there could be malware hidden away inside marketable Warzone cheats which has to be dealt with too. Another example of recent cheating in DMZ was an instance yet again posted by a Redditor on Aug. 2.

The offending player was immediately snapping at their target while still on the outside of a wall. It was an apparent aim-bot style hack and even though it’s not as obvious as the dirtbike connoisseur’s hack, it is still an obvious cheat in the works. Overall, this rise in reports leaves plenty for Activision to look into—hopefully sooner rather than later.

