DMZ becomes ‘no fly zone’ as ‘broken’ MRAPs dominate the game

Ever since the launch of Call of Duty DMZ season five, one vehicle has been on players’ minds: the MRAP. Within a day of its introduction, the MRAP immediately rose to prominence across community discussion forms with people weighing in on its threat to the aerial space—for all the right reasons.

Helicopters in DMZ are already rare as it is, as only a few spawn during a match, but with the MRAP’s arrival, they may become an even more fleeting sight. One Reddit user chimed into the discussion around the latest armored vehicle stating that DMZ is now a “no-fly zone” thanks to the destructive grenade launcher equipped on the MRAP that can easily obliterate any passing chopper.

In contrast, the MRAP itself can be destroyed with one JOKR launcher hit, opening up other potential strategies players can employ. However, should people be essentially forced to adapt as such? It is a question that will no doubt maintain a thriving discussion on forums.

Whenever new mechanics/vehicles are brought into DMZ like this, it can indeed make way for healthy playstyle switches. This is in a similar way to how missions like Deal With the Devil can switch up a playstyle during a match with stealth being a key objective because of the Disguise gear.

Nevertheless, it is clear to see that players think the MRAP is genuinely “broken” as mentioned urgently by another poster on Reddit. They feel that whenever you are on an exfil chopper, the MRAP can eliminate whoever is on the inside through the walls. This is undeniably an issue that more and more players will be aware of soon if it stops their exfils.

In the new Abandoned Vehicle Tier 1 Shadow Company DMZ mission, players are given the objective to secure an MRAP. This means a lot more people will be using the MRAP in the foreseeable future since they need it for fulfilling the early set of Shadow Company missions.

All in all, the MRAP does pose a significant threat to not just aerial vehicles but anyone on the ground too. The JOKR is an effective counter but we have concerns about just how isolated a method to overcoming the MRAP can really be. For now, you’ll need to be wary if you know there’s one of these roaming around the map near your squad.

