CoD fan turns New York City into a Warzone map and we are in love

New York City becomes the apple of player's eyes.

Call of Duty Warzone fans have a habit of thinking up new map ideas from time to time but few have impressed us quite as much as a Manhattan map proposal. Albeit mere ideation but it has the fruits of something more, and it has been irresistible for some of the Warzone community—even if there may be fairly low possibilities of it happening.

One Reddit user took it upon themselves to push their idea to the masses under the ever-watchful eyes of the community on Aug. 9. The map has plenty of key bustling areas noted such as Chinatown, Midtown, and Central Park. The idea of running around these real-world locations in a Warzone match is truly something that could add excellent new flavor to the tried and tested gameplay formula.

Not to mention the fact that further verticality (if done right) would prove to be an element of great potential satisfaction. A perfect concoction of downtown firefights and skyscraper marksman hunting, what’s not to love? This wouldn’t be New York City’s first appearance in the franchise either, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2011) featuring Manhattan for the Black Tuesday Campaign mission and the Downturn multiplayer map set outside Wall Street.

The know-how is certainly there for the development team if they ever wanted to design Manhattan as a Warzone map. In contrast, using real-world locations in games can prove to be some risky business, as Activision will be well aware of after Breenbergh Hotel was featured in the current installment of Call of Duty and could have faced legal issues. Tom Clancy’s: The Division, however, used Manhattan as its setting and was able to do so successfully.

The greatest gameplay concern around the Manhattan fan-proposed map was the sheer potential size of it for players. One Reddit user commented that it would be “Unplayable” because of this fact. Ultimately, there would be ways around this by scaling the map size down to a manageable (but effective) chunk of the city, nonetheless, it is a very valid point.

We believe there is high potential for maps that feature real-world locations and for those who can’t visit places like New York City often, it allows the opportunity to experience the city virtually in what could be one of their favorite games. For now, the fan proposal sits atop a Big Apple of possibility—and it may very well stay that way.

