Warzone players are furious as devs add another ‘pay-to-win’ scope in Season 5

Warzone players are shaking their heads in disgust after discovering the Holotherm scope on the Dark Rituals III bundle is actually pay-to-win, with better vision and additional features compared to the base scope.

While Warzone has had many controversies during its time, perhaps none rile up the community quite like pay-to-win additions. From the infamous Roze skin that allowed players to hide in the darkness, to the new Tactical Pets that give away enemy locations, these additions create a major disadvantage for players who don’t purchase additional items.

This is happening for the second time in less than a month in season five, with the new Dark Rituals III weapon bundle including a special Holotherm scope that gives those who purchase it a huge edge over their opponents.

As shown by YouTuber LegoUnlocked, the Dark Rituals III Holotherm gives enemy players a much clearer outline through smoke grenades, making it easier to see and shoot them.

On top of that, it also provides more vision in general, outlining the shapes of objects inside the smoke to give you a better idea of the battlefield in front of you.

CoD fan NoFilterGames shared that the scope has a couple of extra advantages too, namely the fact that it shows lasers bolder than the base sight, and also shows an indicator when an opponent is about to fire a weapon. This is hugely beneficial for Warzone players, as it gives you a heads-up to move before they can properly open fire on you.

Here’s some Hardcore game footage. I used the new Seasonal AR here which you all know by now is gutless at long range.



The entire enemy is highlighted…PLUS



– Lasers are shown in thick bold up close.

– When an enemy is about to shoot there’s an indicator over their head. pic.twitter.com/V4G4FC0o09 — dolemitedawiz (@NoFilterGames) August 6, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Warzone fans aren’t happy with this new scope, slamming its pay-to-win nature. “I’m not spending another penny on this game,” wrote one frustrated player on Twitter, while another lamented: “They’re just not even trying to hide it being pay-to-win anymore.”

Whether the devs decide to go in and nerf the visibility of the Dark Rituals III’s Holotherm scope, unfortunately, remains to be seen, as they have yet to comment on the backlash against the sight at the time of writing. For now, all we can do is cross our fingers and hope a fix is on the way.

