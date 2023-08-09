How to play the Shadow Siege MW3 reveal event in Warzone

Operation: Shadow Siege is about to change the landscape of the Call of Duty universe.

The year of Modern Warfare 2 is swiftly coming to a close. Modern Warfare 3 is coming, and its full reveal will take place in Operation: Shadow Siege, a playable event in Warzone that will culminate in the reveal of the new title.

The limited-time event is sure to be incredibly popular with CoD players everywhere, and there are a few pieces of intel to know about before squading up and heading in-game to get the first glimpse at MW3.

Here’s everything you need to know about the MW3 reveal event in Warzone.

What is Shadow Siege in Warzone?

The worldwide #MW3 reveal event arrives in Warzone on August 17th 🚀



Are you ready for Shadow Siege? https://t.co/4b7hMBE0HI — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) August 9, 2023

Shadow Siege is the event CoD players have been waiting for. The playable experience will culminate with the in-game reveal of Modern Warfare 3, ahead of its release later this year on Nov. 10.

“This is an airborne to ground assault of the Konni-occupied Zaya Observatory,” said Shadow Company’s Commander Phillip Graves. The joint operation between Task Force 141 and Shadow Company will lead into the events of MW3.

“Join the ranks of Shadow Company, take on Konni forces, secure chemical weapons before it’s too late, and receive numerous rewards,” Activision said. “Additionally expect to view the full reveal of Modern Warfare 3. Complete additional objectives in Operation: Shadow Siege to claim further items, such as a new base weapon, all immediately available in Warzone and MW2.“

The base weapon is likely the M13C, a new assault rifle for MW2 and Warzone.

How to play Shadow Siege MW3 reveal in Warzone

On Thursday, Aug. 17, a new playlist will appear in-game. This playlist will go live and allow players to join, and it will soon become playable not long after, according to Activision.

“Assemble a four-person fireteam and be ready to drop into Call of Duty: Warzone starting at 9:30 AM PT on Thursday, August 17,” Activision said. “Double XP begins at this time, shortly before the commencement of the Shadow Siege Limited Time Event, scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM PT. The exact operation is shrouded in secrecy, but intel interceptions from Graves seem to indicate the battle you should prepare for.”

Be sure to pick your best loadout and be ready to drop in and assist Graves, Captain Price, Ghost, and the rest of Task Force 141 to finish the mission and get a first glimpse at MW3.

The limited-time-only event may last for several days, potentially the whole weekend, to allow for players to experience it. Previous in-game events, like the one that revealed Black Ops Cold War in the original Warzone, did something similar.

