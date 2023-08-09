CoD confirms purchases and unlocks will carry over from MW2 to MW3—but with a catch

Worry not, CoD Store shoppers: Activision has confirmed that bundles, weapons, and operators from Modern Warfare 2 will carry forward to Modern Warfare 3 when it releases later this year.

All MW2 weapons will become available in MW3, including all blueprints bought from the store, along with any unlocked operators and skins that may have been purchased from the store as well. But there are a few small caveats.

“A small amount of content may be unavailable if gameplay offerings are different in Modern Warfare 3,” Activision said in a Q&A blog post. “For example, if MW3 doesn’t have the Tactical Amphibious Vehicle, or a specific piece of Tactical or Lethal Equipment in any game modes, any Skins you’ve unlocked for these items in MW2 won’t be in MW3. In addition, Wartracks (music) will not carry forward from MW2 to MW3.“

Thankfully, the same goes for Warzone, too. Anything unlocked via MW2 will carry forward in Warzone for MW3, which will continue to be supplemented with new content from the new game.

“You should expect MW3 content to be integrated into Call of Duty: Warzone at the start of MW3 Season One, including all the MW2 content specified in this blog, where applicable,” Activision said. “Content is additive, so none of the previously described MW2 Carry Forward content acquired in Call of Duty: Warzone will be taken away.”

The main catch here is that MW2 content will move into MW3 as long as players have unlocked it in MW2, including unlockable weapons. MW3 players who don’t own MW2 won’t be able to carry any content forward.

In general, this is very good news for players who have spent any time or money on MW2. Anything earned or bought in the game will be found in MW3, so it’s basically two years of using that content instead of just one.

Interestingly enough, the blog made no mention of MW2 maps carrying forward or anything about Warzone’s DMZ mode. But double XP tokens will be moving from MW2 to MW3 as well, so that’s nice.

For more detailed information about the “Carry Forward” program in MW2 and MW3, check out Activision’s blog post.

