MW3’s first trailer teases gameplay and a return to Verdansk ahead of next week’s reveal

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s first trailer has arrived to begin the yearly marketing hype cycle in anticipation of the sequel’s release later this year.

While the trailer functions mostly as a way to hype up the villain of the game, Vladimir Makarov, it also features some quick glimpses of campaign gameplay ahead of the full MW3 reveal next week as part of an event in Warzone.

In the quick snippets of gameplay, it shows Task Force 141 soldiers fighting underwater, in a snowy climate, rappelling up the cliffside in a rainy atmosphere, glimpses of what looks like a terror attack at a soccer stadium, and soldiers clearing bodies at the wreckage of an aircraft.

The soccer stadium, interestingly enough, looks like it sports the same logo as the stadium from Verdansk, the original Warzone battle royale map. So, it’s possible that MW3’s campaign events could take place in the fan-favorite location.

The trailer, clocking in at just under two minutes, shows the game’s antagonist in a Russian prison, commanding respect from those around him, and even receiving a tattoo—and it’s all narrated by Captain Price.

“The danger we face is clear and present,” says Price. “This is not a threat, not an if, but when. A force of evil who seeks to tear the world apart, piece by piece. To him, every ally is a weapon, every bystander, a shield. We don’t know his next target, but we know ours. Makarov.”

The trailer ends with the reveal of Makarov’s face and the game’s title card, teasing next week’s full reveal.

Makarov was the main villain of the original MW2 in 2009 and was teased at the end of 2022’s MW2 reboot. In the first title, he was the mastermind behind the unforgettable “No Russian” airport terror attack, so players know to expect the absolute worst from this new iteration.

The MW3 reveal will take place next week as part of the in-game Warzone event on Aug. 17. The full game is set to drop later this year on Nov. 10.

