You up, MW3? CoD players are texting some odd things to an Activision phone number

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was confirmed today and the marketing hype train has officially begun.

Activision appears to be using a texting phone number to drum up hype for the full MW3 reveal, which is set to happen via an in-game event in Warzone sometime this month. The number, which was hidden in the logo reveal teaser video, requires accepting messaging rates, but then the fun begins.

Get text messages from Activision. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Major conflict incoming,” the number says in response. “A lot of opportunity. We need someone like you, with experience in Al Mazrah. Are you able to receive sensitive intel?”

When receiving a yes response, the number then texts an image of Al Mazrah with several locations marked—and the Observatory POI looks like an important area.

Some players, however, have used this opportunity to have a little fun or voice their frustrations about CoD, leading to some hilarious screenshots on Twitter.

As the number is only able to read certain commands, hilarity quickly ensued as several Twitter users posted the fun they were having with the text convo. When asked if they could receive sensitive intel, one wannabe comedian said “yes, my shorty sleeping,” to which the number replied “I do not understand.”

Another CoD fan said “no” to the prompt, and the number then sent the information anyway. A third player voiced their concerns to the number, saying they are “not paying $70 for a patch update” and asking it to “make MW3 free.”

“Say less.” Screenshot by Dot Esports You’ll still get responses even if you say no. Screenshot by Dot Esports “Make MW3 free.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

I have a feeling that their request may fall on deaf ears, but you can’t really fault them for trying. The next few months will be full of information about MW3 leading up to its November release, including things like pre-order bonuses, special editions, and upcoming beta tests.

MW3 is officially set to release on Nov. 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

