Modern Warfare 3 devs are teasing the return of controversial slide canceling mechanic

Activision is seemingly brewing up plans to surprise Call of Duty enjoyers with a popular, returning mechanic in Warzone and, eventually, the highly-anticipated Modern Warfare 3, according to an exciting theory. If true, soon, you’ll be able to reap the benefits of slide canceling like the good old days without having to rely on sweaty workarounds.

Activision sent some interesting goodies to popular Warzone streamer and FaZe content creator, Swagg, who, on Aug. 6, unveiled the “top secret package” during his stream. The package, which contained a set of slides, a can, and a cell phone, indicated the return of slide canceling from the three apparent item names—‘Slide,’ ‘Can,’ and ‘Cell.’

Slide Cancelling is back 😮‍💨 W or L? pic.twitter.com/PJ4f5uwfSO — FaZe Swagg ☢️ (@Swagg) August 7, 2023

To top it off, the package also included a side note saying, “You’ll be expected to move more quickly in Al Mazrah.” Well, if it’s slide canceling, it’s definitely going to make you swifter.

For those unaware, slide canceling is a movement mechanic which allows you to cancel the slide animation and reset your tactical sprint, essentially nullifying the drop in momentum you experience when you slide. This trick will make it difficult to track you and throw enemies off their aim, letting you take the shots on them as they battle confusion.

The return of slide cancel is a huge development considering how the absence of the slide canceling mechanic in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 had upset players last year. The trick was popular among try-hard Warzone players who loved showcasing their maneuvering skills in the iconic battle royale title.

Slide cancel is all but confirmed to return to Call of Duty as the cell phone sent to @Swagg also claimed that players will be able to move around Al Mazrah faster.



The package contained a pair of slides, a can and a cell phone. Slide cancel. 🧠 #MWIII pic.twitter.com/OzhWsCmiC1 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) August 6, 2023

Expectedly, several leakers took the opportunity to plant speculation within the community—Activision and Infinity Ward are still yet to confirm the theory. While many players are excited for the feature to return, a considerable number of them aren’t sure how this will affect the game: good or bad.

“I hope slide canceling isn’t the fastest way to move… spamming that is annoying. It should be an out-moving mechanic and match max speed.” one Twitter user shared.

Some players clearly disapproved of the edgy movement mechanic when it existed, and they didn’t take the news well. “And that’s half the player base not returning, don’t need bs like that in the game, this COD is already dead, and they’re planning on adding that shit back XDefiant here we come.” a player said. I am definitely smelling some upcoming controversy on this one.

Can we have reload canceling back too? — Loot HQ (@_LootHQ) August 7, 2023

A number of players also wanted reload canceling—a player-created mechanic—to return to Call of Duty, but that’s a story for another day.

