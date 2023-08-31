How to complete the Unrestricted Access mission in DMZ

Call of Duty DMZ has plenty of faction missions that can take some time to understand and one of these is the Unrestricted Access mission from the Shadow Company faction. If you are trying to work out how to actually complete it then know you won’t be alone in any way.

This article will take you through how to complete Unrestricted Access in DMZ.

Method for Completing Unrestricted Access in DMZ

The main steps of Unrestricted Access are to clear (any) four restricted zones in the Koschei Complex and extract one piece of intel from soldiers. To extract the intel, you just need to look for any “Al Qatala Command Notes” dropped by enemies in the restricted zones and then successfully leave the complex with them.

This step is by far the easiest in my opinion but the restricted zone task takes a little more work. Listed below is the process for how to finish the first step of the mission.

Where to Get L2 Keys/Cards in Warzone DMZ

To access L2 Restricted Zones in the Koschei Complex you will need L2 Restricted Zone Keys first. These can be found without too much issue by searching through some desks within the complex itself. There are other sources for the keys but I would just stick to searching in the complex itself so you’re in the correct place for the mission. If you’re struggling, however, here are a few other ways to get them.

Bought from a Buy Station in the Complex for $50,000

in the Complex for $50,000 Can be Crafted in the Complex as a Barter Recipe by way of two Scientist Notes and four Wrenches .

. Found as loot.

Of course, to access L2 restricted zones in the Koschei Complex you can also use a Skeleton Key instead so if you have one of those be sure to bring it along. I would actually just use your Skeleton Key if you do have one, it’ll make one of your runs for the zones a lot easier.

How to Enter the Koschei Complex in DMZ

Showcase of the Koschei Complex Taraq Bridge Entrance. Video by Dot Esports

The Koschei Complex can be entered from various places in Al-Mazrah and on the map the entrances are indicated as question marks. I recommend using the entrance (shown in the video above) near the Taraq Bridge at the north of the map. I have found this much easier as it is closer to the Factory Wing for some Restricted Zones.

From where you enter you will want to always be keeping to the right-hand side of the complex as much as possible until you reach the Factory Wing. There will be water you swim in at first while making your way there so go up to the surface for air while you are traveling through. It should be noted that the “right-hand side” is based on your viewpoint from the Taraq Bridge entrance.

Clearing Four Restricted Zones in DMZ

Once you have made it to the Factory and opened it up, then you will stumble upon quite a few Restricted Zone doors. These are light-green in color and if you aren’t able to tell what color they are, the doors look a lot more barricaded than others in the complex and also have more rust on them. When you go close to an L2 Restricted Zone door it will also be looking for you to interact with an L2 key.

It is important to note that you don’t need to clear four Restricted Zones in one run, instead, you can exfil and then come back to the complex in another round. This is what I would suggest you do since it means you won’t have to try and make your way through massive portions of the complex.

You can just locate one Restricted Zone in places such as the Factory Wing or the Alpha Cluster, use an L2 card for a zone, clear the area by eliminating the enemies, leave, and then repeat three other times — work smarter instead of harder for the mission!

Now that you know how to complete the Unrestricted Access faction mission, you can hop back into the fray and try all of this for yourself, best of luck.

