The most legendary weapons in CoD history

Call of Duty has a large range of weapons that always spark nostalgia for longtime fans whenever they see them. It is a testament to how far the franchise has come over the years but also a reminder of what effective weapon design can represent.

Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and revisit the CoD weapons that left their mark on the community at large over the years, from CoD’s inception to the game we know and love today.

Greatest legendary weapons of all time in Call of Duty

It can be extremely difficult to decide upon what are hailed as the most memorable weapons in CoD but there is a number of standouts that always steal the show. Whether you are a new player or have been following the CoD series for a long time, these names will likely be familiar to you and stick with you for a long time yet.

ACR — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

The ACR was a legit laser in MW2 ’09. Screenshot via Infinity Ward on YouTube

The ACR made its first appearance in 2009’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and has since gone on to gain significant popularity. The action on the weapon is rewarding for many different types of playstyles and ultimately I think it is a must-have for any run-and-gun loadouts in the games in which it is featured in.

Expected to return in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in 2023, the ACR continues to enrapture fans with its history and usage. The last time it was included was Call of Duty: Online, although it was meant to be a part of Infinite Warfare but was cut before the game was released. If the ACR does indeed make a return in 2023, it will no doubt garner a lot of hype very quickly.

FAMAS — Call of Duty: Black Ops

The version of the FAMAS featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops was a go-to for many, especially useful in Multiplayer but even more so in the Zombies mode. The drawback of the weapon was that it had to be reloaded quite often, with a fast fire rate and standard magazine size. Nevertheless, that very fire rate was the selling point for many on the FAMAS and it was a killing machine that wouldn’t let you down.

The gun originally was in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 but went on to be featured in various other installments in the franchise and has had its fair share of praise over the years. However, the FAMAS which was created with Black Ops in mind holds the spark of nostalgia for many including myself.

Model 1887 (Akimbo) — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

Yeah, I used them, I won’t lie. Screenshot via Infinity Ward on YouTube

The Model 1887 shotgun wasn’t used all too much by itself but the second players unlocked the Akimbo attachment and placed it on the weapon, these shotguns suddenly became a stopping force worthy of a legendary weapon spot in CoD’s history. The Akimbo Model 1887s originally were so powerful that they had to be nerfed by the Infinity Ward team very quickly.

In multiplayer matches, the shotguns easily could wipe out consecutive players without even the slightest stumble. Many people even talk about the shotguns on different game forums such as seen on a Reddit post from July 6. 2015 about a Destiny shotgun. The legacy of the 1887s is well-known across the first-person shooter community.

M40A3 — Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

As far as snipers go, the M40A3 is one of those that many fans will look back on and remember attempting their fastest quick scopes with. I recall when there were floods of conversations happening around what the best strategies were for decreasing the chances of failure for any quick scope with the M40A3.

Surprisingly the ACOG scope was a favorite by players and that gave the sniper a further edge in strategy, allowing for much closer range battles.

NV4 (Fallout Variant) — Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Did you get a nuke with this? I didn’t. Screenshot via PlayStation on YouTube

The NV4 in Infinite Warfare was regularly used by anyone who ventured into the multiplayer mode of the experience. Even though it may not hold as much nostalgia as certain other weapons on the list, I believe it still deserves a place. The simplicity of usage for the assault rifle allowed it to make a mark on the battlefields easily: especially true for the “Fallout” variant of the NV4 base.

The “Nuclear” perk wouldn’t be used often (it allowed a nuke upon a 25-kill streak) but the “Stability” perk took this variant of the NV4 from a B to an A+ in my mind. The ease of usage combined with excellent stability made the variant a stopping force to enemies on any map.

Honey Badger — Call of Duty: Ghosts

The Honey Badger in Call of Duty: Ghosts felt incredible to play with. There was something inherently satisfying about using the Badger. The sounds associated with the weapon itself were also beautifully harmonic as the bullets shredded whatever decided to stand in their way on the maps.

A high number of fans will automatically remember the weapon in Ghosts when its name is said — plus honey badgers are of course very adorable in real life, a great naming choice all around.

Ray Gun — Call of Duty Zombies Mode

Zap. Image via Activision

A “most legendary” weapons list would never be complete without a mention of the Ray Gun found throughout the CoD Zombies mode. I remember my first time using the Ray Gun with a smirk of sheer delight as the ecstatically sounding whirring noises started up when preparing to fire. It was first introduced in Call of Duty: World at War and has since made an appearance in multiple games of the franchise.

Its legacy has grown so much over the years that it even got a full blog post dedicated to it by the Activision team, looking back on the history of the weapon. The original modeler of the Ray Gun, Maxwell Porter, stated that he “wanted to do something that felt between a toy and a real weapon” and that goal was certainly achieved.

Man O War — Call of Duty: Black Ops 3

You would be hard-pressed to find a match in Black Ops 3 which didn’t have at least one player using the Man O War. The sheer power of this assault rifle was remarkable to embrace and even though it had a slower rate of fire than some assault rifles, it held its own against others vigilantly. Furthermore, when upgrading this weapon in Zombies, it simply pushed its capacity for greatness even more.

M16A4 — Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

An icon of the franchise. Screenshot via Call of Duty on YouTube

Another assault rifle on the list which still receives remarkable recognition to this very day is the M16A4. The M16 could easily be considered one of the gold standards for weapons in the franchise and is highly memorable. The burst fire is highly effective and in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare it was an all-around great choice for any game mode. Legendary indeed.

MP7 — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2011)

The MP7 has been featured in many entries in the franchise but it still can be considered a weapon that is worthwhile looking back on with great nostalgia. When MW3 multiplayer lobbies were in full swing, the usefulness of this little SMG can not be understated. I remember how easy it was to get killstreaks up to some of the higher numbers with this weapon by my side.

Even when the community was asked for their favorite weapons from the franchise back in May 2023, the MP7 was one of the most upvoted comments on the entire thread, indicating its popularity was steadfast.

205 Brecci — Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Boing, boing, boing. Screenshot via Call of Duty on YouTube

The 205 Brecci was another shotgun from the franchise which was used immensely by many players. It didn’t have the same legacy as the Akimbo 1887s did but the Brecci was a nemesis for a number of Black Ops 3 enjoyers.

It was common to see users of the 205 Brecci hopping around like excited bunnies and firing a number of shots extremely quickly. Its extreme fire rate was what made it a brilliant choice and ultimately this made the shotgun memorable.

MP40 — Call of Duty: World at War

Ah the good ole’ MP40, considered one of the most overpowered weapons in Call of Duty: World at War. There are many reasons why this was the case, whether it be the efficient time to kill or simply the fire rate for the SMG. One thing is absolutely definite: the MP40 has been remembered by players and the version during World at War kickstarted it all.

All of the weapons on this list had their own reasons as to why they maintain a “legendary” status and it is always warming to look back on what made each special. Over time in the CoD franchise, we will likely continue to see many more weapons gaining the same remembrance and it shall be thrilling to see that happen.

