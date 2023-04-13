How to complete Reconnaissance by Fire in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ received a slew of new content since the launch of season three, including the new mission Reconnaissance by Fire. And unless you already know what you’re doing, it can be a doozy to complete.

Season three of DMZ also introduced tons of new missions along with the mysterious Redacted faction that players can complete missions under. Reconnaissance by Fire is a tier two mission for the Redacted faction that requires players to take on both Al Qatala and Cartel enemies using different scopes at various ranges.

So far, the Redacted faction have posted some of the most difficult missions yet seen in Warzone 2 DMZ. While sharpshooters may excel during this mission, it can certainly be difficult for others. If you are trying to complete Reconnaissance by Fire in Warzone 2 DMZ, here is what you need to do.

Full Reconnaissance by Fire mission guide in Warzone 2 DMZ

In order to complete Reconnaissance by Fire in Warzone 2 DMZ, players will need to equip the Kastov 762 rifle and eliminate Al Qatala and Cartel enemies at various different ranges with three different gun scopes. Both Al Qatala and Cartel soldiers can be found across Al Mazrah, with large groupings being found at the Hafid Ports and Al Mazrah City.

Related: Here are the full DMZ season 3 patch notes

Players will need to acquire seven kills with each different sight attached to the Kastov 762. Below are all the scopes you will need to acquire, equip, and swap out:

DF105 Reflex Sight

VLK 4.0 Optic

DrexSom Prime-90 Thermal Optic

Players will need to wrack up seven kills with each individual scope to complete the mission. Players should note that there are no range requirements for the mission, so players can elect to get closer to enemies for the Reflex Sight while potentially staying further back for the VLK 4.0 Optic.

After acquiring your seven kills with each scope, players will be rewarded with their very own Contraband Kastov 762.