How to complete the Icebreaker mission in DMZ

A new season of DMZ means a new set of faction missions, with plenty of XP, weapons, loot, and more up for grabs. This season has players discovering the Dutch city Vondel, and the mysterious deep-cover faction Phalanx.

But Phalanx isn’t just going to invite you to the faction straightaway. No, you’ll need to prove yourself worthy. Icebreaker is the last of a series of faction missions that have you traverse Vondel and Al Mazrah, acquiring data and uploading it to a secret source.

Once the Icebreaker mission is complete, you’ll be a part of Phalanx—but what do you have to do to complete the mission?

Icebreaker faction mission steps in DMZ

Icebreaker is a tier two Black Mous faction mission, meaning you’ll have to complete tier one and most of tier two to start it. Fortunately, the Black Mous faction missions are very easy, and teach you the basics of DMZ, like spotting enemy targets or how to use a UAV.

Related: DMZ Laswell’s Letter mission: How to read Laswell’s letter in the note menu

The Icebreaker mission lists three steps, but in reality, there are two to complete. In all, it’s a pretty simple mission—you just have to survive.

Head to the Vondel Zoo dead drop

You’ll begin the Icebreaker mission at the Zoo dead drop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Drop into Vondel, the newest DMZ map introduced with season four’s update, then head straight for the zoo in the southwest of the city. You’ll be looking for the Zoo dead drop—a white dumpster where you can offload valuable equipment to save for your next DMZ session.

Inside the dead drop will be a Phalanx introductory note and a tracking device. Add these to your backpack. If you’re out of the room, throw some items into the dead drop to save for later.

Deliver the note and tracker to the Phalanx dead drop

The path I took to get to the Phalanx dead drop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From here, you’ll need to take the introductory note and the device to the other dead drop on Vondel. The Phalanx dead drop is further north between the graveyard and the university. It didn’t take me too long to get there: Immediately to the west of the Zoo dead drop were a few parked cars. I just grabbed one and followed the roads there.

It’s easier said than done, though. Vondel is a winding city split by small bridges and canals, and swarming with enemy units. Take your time traveling between areas and be wary of your surroundings.

Once you make it to the Phalanx dead drop, you just have to place the note and the tracker inside, and the mission is done. From here, you’ll be able to access the new Phalanx faction missions from your Missions menu.

About the author