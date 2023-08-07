All Vondel dead drop locations in DMZ

There’s nothing like dropping into a round of DMZ fully kitted out with your favorite gun, rampaging through bots and operators to complete missions. But, there will be times when you won’t make it out of the map alive. Were you swarmed by too many AI? Did you crash your vehicle and blow up? Did a team of six in an MRAP disintegrate you?

If you drop into DMZ with an Insured weapon and fail to exfil, that gun goes on cooldown—meaning you won’t be able to use it for a short period. However, you can bypass this via a successful exfil with cash, or via a dead drop.

Vondel, the newest map in DMZ, as of season five, has a number of these dead drops where you can offload equipment and cash to accelerate your Insured slot cooldowns. You’ll also need to know where they are for a few of this season’s faction missions.

Full list of Vondel dead drops in DMZ

As at season five, Vondel has five dead drops. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In season five of DMZ, there are five active dead drops on Vondel. Is it important to know the location of each, as you’ll no doubt need them for a number of missions this season—particularly the more difficult Shadow Company missions.

Vondel University dead drop

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The university dead drop is arguably the most-used DMZ dead drop on the entire map. I’ve certainly been using it a heap already in season five just because it’s so easy to access compared to the other four on Vondel.

This dead drop can be found at G3, behind the gas station. Note that, as it’s so popular, you’ll very likely come across enemy AI and operators so keep an eye out and load up the dead drop with your gear quickly, then get out.

Fire department dead drop

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike the university, I’ve often found the fire department and its surrounding area to be very quiet. At the same time, it may be likely out of your way as it’s not a central option for you to use.

The fire department dead drop rests next to a building to the west of the map at B5. Oftentimes there will be a vehicle in the car park behind you, which makes for a quick getaway once you’ve dropped your cash and items.

Vondel Zoo dead drop

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Many DMZ players may remember the Vondel Zoo dead drop from the early Phalanx missions, but to refresh you, this one is pretty easy to find. Simply head to D7 and enter the zoo, ideally from the west.

Behind the small restaurant will be the white dead drop dumpster next to a ladder to the roof. Like the fire department dead drop, there are heaps of cars on the road just over the wall, so drop your gear and go.

I personally wouldn’t recommend this one now, though. The zoo is often an Active Combat Zone, meaning both AI and operators spawn in this area. Tread carefully.

Vondel Museum dead drop

Screenshot by Dot Esports

A somewhat central dead drop with its own underground zone far away from the action? Very rarely have I encountered enemies (AI or human) around the Museum dead drop. Do keep an eye out if an enemy squad hits the Museum Stronghold itself, but otherwise, this one is a favorite of mine.

The museum dead drop can be found at H6 and is easily accessed from the eastern side of the building via the road. It is possible to enter the parking garage from the museum itself, simply follow the signs to Parking.

Vondel “Phalanx” dead drop

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Also known as the university south dead drop, this is the first dead drop the Phalanx faction wants you to use for their mission requirements, hence why we call it the “Phalanx dead drop.” This one is somewhat central and very easy to access—however it’s out in the open and you’ll be prone to attacks from the university itself, especially for squads at the SAM site on the roof.

This dead drop can be found at E3, just off the road and resting against a brick building with heaps of windows. Again, it’s very exposed compared to the other dead drops in this list. Ideally, avoid it but if you don’t have a choice, prepare to escape into the river or in a vehicle nearby.

That’s it for Vondel’s dead drop list for now. There may be more added in future seasons, during which this piece will be updated to reflect changes. Some missions won’t require Vondel dead drops—any dead drop on any DMZ map will do.

