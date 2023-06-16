Where to find the Vondel University dead drop in DMZ

A new season in DMZ also promises plenty of new challenges, factions, and missions to complete in order to earn yourself some loot for your next raid, and for one Black Mous mission titled Icebreaker, you’ll need to drop off a letter of introduction at a dead drop near the University area in Vondel.

It’s a simple mission, but can be tough to complete if you find yourself struggling to hunt down the dead drop location. The trick, however, is that the dead drop location isn’t located in the University area specifically, but is instead found in an unmarked area nearby.

University dead drop location in DMZ

The University dead drop location is very simple to find, and can be easily accessed once you manage to retrieve the letter of introduction and tracker from the Vondel Zoo (which has a dead drop of its own). After picking up these two items, make your way to the top of the map, where the University and City Hall can be found.

You can easily find this dead drop near the top of the map. (Screenshot by Dot Esports)

Although there are a number of AI combatants in the surrounding areas, you can find the dead drop location in a dumpster right next to the University itself, across the street on the east side next to a gas station.

It should be located between the two buildings in this sector, and should be relatively free from resistance, unless some players make a pit stop to refuel their vehicle while they’re hunting down the new Bullfrog boss.

Personally, I would try to link the final part of this mission with another, like the tier two Black Mous mission called Close Quarters, since all you must do is gain access to a Stronghold and eliminate all the AI within. Across the street to the south, you should be able to find an active Stronghold which you can quickly clear, before running to the exfil that is right next to the Market.

On the map, there are two UAV towers that can be activated by your team and enemies alike, so you’ll need to move quickly if either of them are popped since they’ll probably pick up your location on their tacmaps. There is also a buy station at the University as well, which could prove useful if you need to stock up on some ammo and supplies before heading over to an exfil or another mission.

