How to complete the Vigilante mission in DMZ

DMZ players will be very familiar with checking their mission board every day for progress on their faction work and one tier four Shadow Company mission named “Vigilante” may give you some hassle while completing. This is only if you don’t know where to look and how to survive, so allow me to assist you in that process as this article will take you through exactly how to complete this DMZ mission.

The easiest way to complete the Vigilante mission in DMZ

For the mission, you have to “collect” a total of two bounties though it isn’t as simple as just walking up and grabbing one. A bounty is actually placed on real enemy players who have killed others a lot of times and then others in the lobby will be able to see the general area where the bounty player (and possibly their squad) is located. You can kill the player with the bounty to collect it.

As you need two bounties to complete the mission, you should get two player bounty kills in total. I highly recommend that you don’t try and run in guns blazing alone towards a bounty target. Instead, try and bring some ally players with you to help you out in the process. The possibility of a bounty having a squad with them is very high, meaning you won’t stand too much of a chance without joining a squad too.

If you’re struggling to gather up a suitable squad, I would recommend using the DMZ subreddit’s discord server where you will be able to find others. Having a squad that communicates well with you will make the process for the mission much easier.

Overall, the Vigilante mission will reward you with the (Contraband) FTAC Recon, 600 faction experience, and a brilliant 15,000 level experience points too. I think this makes it highly worth your time to complete similarly to other missions such as Deal With the Devil.

Where to find bounties in DMZ

Bounties will be in an area marked with a light-red circle on the map. This makes it easy to spot them but if you haven’t known what they meant before, you wouldn’t have realized a bounty is in that area. All you have to do is go to a marked location and hunt for the enemy who has the bounty within there.

There is no guarantee a bounty will appear in a round as it is based on other players and is rare but the image above is what a bounty will look close to on the map. The circle color will be lighter with no UAV tower marked red in it and its size smaller. If you are colorblind then the best way to make sure it’s a bounty is if it’s a clear opacity circle that doesn’t mark anything extra inside it.

Now that you have all the information you need for the Vigilante mission in DMZ, you can hop into some matches and try and locate a bounty player found within!

