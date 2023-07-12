DMZ bounty update from CoD Season 4 sounds more like a punishment than a new feature

In Call of Duty’s DMZ mode, there are far more enemy AI combatants to be concerned with than enemy player operators, especially when compared to the traditional battle royale experience of Warzone. But if you’re more interested in hunting players in Season Four, you will now find yourself hunted if you prove to be too efficient.

As of the Season Four Reloaded patch released on July 12, a handful of new changes have been implemented to the game’s DMZ mode. One of the more significant ones adds a new bounty system that alerts enemy operators to a player or squad that have killed “too many players.” The text of the update almost reads like the feature is meant to dissuade or even punish players that kill too many other players:

“If a Player and their Squad kill too many Players in DMZ, that high-kill individual Player will be issued a warning. If they kill another Player, they can expect a Bounty on their head. Enemy Operators in the Exclusion Zone will then receive intel on your position to secure a reward upon completion. Killing a Player with a Bounty will award everyone in the squad $10,000.”

Bounty systems and missions have been involved in Warzone and its related modes for years, but the use of terms and phrases like “too many players” and “issued a warning” almost sounds like the developers don’t want DMZ players hunting enemy players. This seems a bit backwards given that many DMZ activities like securing weapon cases, strongholds, or specific safes will trigger global messages that inform other players within the exclusion zone of what that player is doing.

Most interestingly, there seems to be no reward offered to players that survive having a high-kill bounty on them, which definitely suggests this is more of a punishment to players that kill too many enemy players than a new feature.

