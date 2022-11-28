DMZ is the newest game mode to come to Call of Duty, and it has been generally well-received by the community since it was released earlier this month. While the mode might be confusing and sometimes overwhelming for new players, the mode has seemed to find a nice niche within the player base.

Among the many questions that players likely have after they first start playing DMZ is exactly how many other players can be in a lobby with them.

This question likely stems from the fact there are so many AI enemies on the map at a given time. With that much AI, it has been difficult for players to find non-AI enemies on the map unless they wait by exfil points or near the Radiation Zone.

However, players might be surprised to learn just how many other real squads can be on the map at a given time in DMZ.

DMZ lobby size: How many are real players?

Officially, the maximum lobby size for a game of DMZ is 66 players or 22 three-man squads. This is the most players that can be on the map at any point in a match.

Of course, with the ever-changing nature of matches in DMZ, players often won’t see this many players. More often than not, they won’t come close to seeing 63 real enemies in a match. This is mainly because different enemies leave and arrive in matches at various points. For example, if you just entered a match, there were usually already players on the map before you arrived.

Also, players who died and might not want to spectate their teammates can leave the match as well, reducing the overall player count in the lobby.

Basically, the max lobby size in a DMZ match will usually be difficult to reach.

This is why players tend to have a hard time finding other real players on the map throughout the course of a match. A majority of the players and squads in a lobby are most likely in high-traffic areas, waiting for an exfil, or in random parts of the map.

If you’re going around the edges of the map, completing faction missions and contracts, you might not run into another real player at all.

So while you could theoretically see 63 players on the map in DMZ, it’s more likely you’ll find a fraction of that. That doesn’t mean there aren’t more players in the match, they’re just dispersed in different locations that you might not have visited.