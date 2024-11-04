CoD Black Ops 6: Nov. 4 preseason patch notes

As Call of Duty gears up for the first season of the newly-released Black Ops 6, small preseason updates come out every few days. The most recent patch, released on Nov. 4, brings some improvements and addresses recent feedback from players.

Throughout the list, you will find adjustments made to certain weapons, as well as UI corrections and more details on an issue that still hasn’t been fixed as the game head towards season one.

CoD Black Ops 6 preseason patch notes: Nov. 4

Activision and Treyarch are keeping an eye on player feedback. Image via Activision

The patch notes this Monday are significantly longer than last Friday, so we are summing up a few of the highlights for you. To read the entire list in detail, we suggest checking out Treyarch’s blog after.

Here are some of the main improvements covered in the Nov. 4 patch notes:

Balancing of Assault Rifles and Submachine Guns

Players have been discussing the balancing of weapons in Black Ops 6, and this time developers took the time to make some changes to assault rifles and submachine guns, specifically.

For ARs, the goal was to reduce their minimum ranges while also reducing or stabilizing the close-range damage of headshots. The XM4, AK-74, AMES 85, GPR 91, Model L, Goblin Mk2, and AS VAL have been affected by these changes.

As for SMGs, the focus was on mid-range effectiveness. The solution that devs found for this was to increase the damage range across all ranges. The C9, KSV, Tanto .22, PP-919, Jackal PDW, and Kompakt 92 have been changed accordingly.

Bug fixes and improvements

Several adjustments were made to stability in this latest patch, like in the Infected game mode and when sending voice communications. You can find them listed in different sections of the notes.

Among the improvements and fixes, there are a few UI corrections, as well as animation fixes and spawn fixes. Developers are also working on a more widespread spawn tuning logic improvement, stating that it will be “an ongoing process of taking in data, reviewing gameplay and making measured adjustments in the live environment.” The goal is to make spawns as safe as they possibly can.

Still investigating Gunsmith

Not all known issues have been addressed in this update, though. Developers also include a note about how “any equipped Optic attachment” ends up being removed “when entering the Gunsmith in Main Menus.” They are still investigating solutions for that.

Because they are aware of the issue but are still working on a solution, they also included more details and a suggested workaround to avoid running into it. For instance, entering Gunsmith during a match does not trigger the issue, and it is possible to re-equip the removed attachments—reapplying the Blueprint if needed.

Check out Treyarch’s blog to read the full patch notes for CoD Black Ops 6‘s Nov. 4 preseason update.

