When is Black Ops 6 season 1? Warzone update, new maps, Ranked Play, and more

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is out and the verdict is already in: it’s a banger of a CoD game. However, people are already chomping at the bit for season one.

Now that players have burned through the campaign, Prestiged in multiplayer, and finished Easter egg quests in Zombies, they are already looking forward to what the future holds for CoD. Don’t worry, gamers, because seasons are already well on the way.

Here’s everything we know, and don’t know, about Black Ops 6’s season one.

When does Black Ops 6 season 1 start?

Start the countdown now. Image via Activision

The launch date for season one of Black Ops 6 has not yet been revealed, but a supposed leak from the Little Caesars promotion claims that the new season will begin on Nov. 14.

This news should be taken with a grain of salt, however, as Nov. 14 is a Thursday, and new seasons in CoD have traditionally begun on Wednesdays. It’s easily possible for BO6 to change up the formula, but for now, nothing is confirmed just yet.

If it is to launch on Nov. 14, then confirmation of the season’s date should be coming soon.

What’s included in Black Ops 6 season 1?

Dive right in. Image via Activision

Although nothing has been announced yet, previous CoD seasons give us an idea of what we can expect from what BO6 has to offer in seasonal content. Check back here for more updated info when it drops, but for now, here’s what we can expect the update to include.

Battle pass

A new battle pass, complete with dozens of items to unlock, will be coming in the new season. The BlackCell Battle Pass was a part of the Vault Edition of BO6, so passes are confirmed once again.

Each season pass is likely to bring new operator skins, weapons, blueprints, emblems, calling cards, XP tokens, and more as players level up while they play throughout each season, and BO6 should not be any different.

Drop back in. Image via Activision

The biggest highlight of season one for BO6 is its integration into Warzone as part of the season one update. The battle royale game will be infused with BO6’s omnimovement capabilities, plus its weapons, operators, and a whole lot more once season one goes live, along with a new map for the Resurgence mode called Area 99.

Some time in 2025, the fifth anniversary of Warzone will mark the return of the original map, Verdansk. Until then, Urzikstan will remain the battle royale map. For more on BO6 Warzone, check out our guide.

New weapons, new maps

Seasonal drops in CoD are always full of new items for players to grind for, none more paramount than weapons. Multiple weapons are likely to join the game each season, joining the roster of 33 weapons in the game at launch.

Alongside the weapons, there should be multiple multiplayer maps to play on. Whether they’re completely new or remade classic maps from Black Ops history, there will always be new maps on the way. Rumors and leaks suggest that classic maps like WMD and Firing Range could be coming.

New Zombies content?

Slay the undead all year long. Image via Activision

With Zombies in tow, there’s the potential for the biggest content drops in CoD seasonal history this year. Will Zombies get new maps, remade classics like Nacht der Untoten, or even the return of Outbreak mode from Black Ops Cold War? New Wonder Weapons, Augments, Perks, and GobbleGums are also possible new content drops. There’s a lot of potential here.

Ranked Play

Grind the ladder. Image via Activision

Treyarch confirmed earlier this year that Ranked Play for multiplayer will be dropping for season one, throwing CoD grinders into the lion’s den where they can rank up the ladder, earn unique rewards, and claim bragging rights each season.

This article will be updated with official information as soon as it’s available.

