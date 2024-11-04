Forgot password
Jackal PDW in Black Ops 6
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
CoD

How to equip 8 attachments to a gun in Black Ops 6

Want to go all out with your weapon attachments? Here's how you can equip not five, but eight of them in BO6.
Image of Anmol David
Anmol David
|

Published: Nov 4, 2024 04:03 am

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has several unique weapons you can upgrade to make powerful builds and decimate enemy players. While you might be used to five attachments on your gun, a special feature in BO6 allows you to equip eight instead.

Gun attachments can propel Black Ops 6’s weapons to greatness, as many significantly boost the default weapon’s stats. Combined with other attachments, they can often turn even the weakest guns in the game into formidable weapons. However, you must know how to balance them so the pros outweigh the cons.

One of the standout features in the latest Call of Duty title, aside from the Omnimovement system, is that it allows you to equip eight attachments to your weapons. But how do you actually do this? Read on to find out.

How to use 8 attachments with your gun in BO6

The Weapons tab in BO6 Multiplayer.
Upgrade your loadouts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can use the Gunfighter Wildcard to equip eight attachments to your gun in BO6, making your weapons as decked out as possible. While just five attachments can help you overcome downsides like a low rate of fire, long ADS time, or less damage, eight often turn your weapons into their perfect versions. 

Some players have even gone as far as to call them “overkill,” but feel free to use them since there’s no real downside and a significant advantage for you against enemy players.

How to unlock the Gunfighter Wildcard in BO6

You can unlock the Gunfighter Wildcard by leveling up to level 33. This Wildcard is one of six in the game, and these essentially act as an extra Perk for each loadout, aside from the three already given to you. 

Their perks range from giving you two primary weapons to letting you equip an extra Perk. The Gunfighter Wildcard will be the third one you unlock, after “Tactical Expert” and popular “Overkill.” 

Top 5 loadouts you can build using 8 attachments in BO6

There are several eight-attachment builds you can try out after unlocking the Gunfighter Wildcard. Here are five of the best ones:

1) AMES 85

The AMES 85 is one of the most well-rounded weapons in Black Ops 6, and while it may not have the most damage or least TTK out of all weapons, it has a high rate of fire and stable recoil.

SlotAttachment
OpticAccu-Spot Reflex
MuzzleCompensator
BarrelGain-Twist Barrel
UnderbarrelVertical Foregrip
MagazineExtended Mag I
Rear GripQuickdraw Grip
StockCombat Stock
Fire ModsRapid Fire

2) XM4

The XM4 is one of the first assault rifles you’ll use in BO6, and thankfully, the weapon is the jack of all trades with low recoil and good mobility, as well as average damage and accuracy.

SlotAttachment
OpticAccu-Spot Reflex
MuzzleCompensator
BarrelGain-Twist Barrel
UnderbarrelVertical Foregrip
MagazineExtended Mag I
Rear GripErgonmic Grip
StockInfiltrator Stock
Fire ModsRapid Fire

3) TANTO .22

Although the Tanto .22 has a low rate of fire, its high damage and low TTK compensate for that. Additionally, equipping the Rapid Fire Fire Mod brings its fire rate on par with some other SMGs in BO6.

SlotAttachment
OpticMerlin Mini
MuzzleCompensator
BarrelGain-Twist Barrel
UnderbarrelRanger Foregrip
MagazineExtended Mag I
Rear GripQuickdraw Grip
StockNo Stock
Fire ModsRapid Fire

4) PP919

The PP919 is among the most fun weapons in Black Ops 6. It has a large magazine and deals devastating damage in close-quarters combat. It’s also great for mobility and run-and-gun builds.

SlotAttachment
OpticKepler Microflex
MuzzleSuppressor
BarrelReinforced Barrel
MagazineFast Mag I
Rear GripQuickdraw Grip
StockBalanced Stock
Fire ModsRecoil Springs

5) MODEL L

The Model L is among the best assault rifles in the game, with great recoil control and good damage. This build can help you make short work of enemy players with low TTK.

SlotAttachment
OpticKepler Microflex
MuzzleCompensator
BarrelGain-Twist Barrel
UnderbarrelVertical Foregrip
MagazineExtended Mag I
Rear GripQuickdraw Grip
StockBalanced Stock
Fire Mods5.56 NATO Overpressured

BO6 has several unique aspects and is a welcome breath of fresh air after Modern Warfare 3’s short campaign, bringing in a fun Zombies mode and a longer story mode with 11 missions for you to enjoy. With eight attachments and Omnimovement added to the mix, you can be sure of a unique experience.

Author
Image of Anmol David
Anmol David
Anmol is a Freelance Gaming writer at Dot Esports, specializing in FPS titles like Call of Duty and Apex Legends as well as evergreen content for indie games, open world titles and soulslikes. With more than three years in the industry, the journalism graduate has bylines at Sportskeeda, Dexerto, and CharlieIntel. You can contact Anmol on Twitter (@anmol_osborn) for more.