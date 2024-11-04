How to equip 8 attachments to a gun in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has several unique weapons you can upgrade to make powerful builds and decimate enemy players. While you might be used to five attachments on your gun, a special feature in BO6 allows you to equip eight instead.

Gun attachments can propel Black Ops 6’s weapons to greatness, as many significantly boost the default weapon’s stats. Combined with other attachments, they can often turn even the weakest guns in the game into formidable weapons. However, you must know how to balance them so the pros outweigh the cons.

One of the standout features in the latest Call of Duty title, aside from the Omnimovement system, is that it allows you to equip eight attachments to your weapons. But how do you actually do this? Read on to find out.

How to use 8 attachments with your gun in BO6

Upgrade your loadouts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can use the Gunfighter Wildcard to equip eight attachments to your gun in BO6, making your weapons as decked out as possible. While just five attachments can help you overcome downsides like a low rate of fire, long ADS time, or less damage, eight often turn your weapons into their perfect versions.

Some players have even gone as far as to call them “overkill,” but feel free to use them since there’s no real downside and a significant advantage for you against enemy players.

How to unlock the Gunfighter Wildcard in BO6

You can unlock the Gunfighter Wildcard by leveling up to level 33. This Wildcard is one of six in the game, and these essentially act as an extra Perk for each loadout, aside from the three already given to you.

Their perks range from giving you two primary weapons to letting you equip an extra Perk. The Gunfighter Wildcard will be the third one you unlock, after “Tactical Expert” and popular “Overkill.”

Top 5 loadouts you can build using 8 attachments in BO6

There are several eight-attachment builds you can try out after unlocking the Gunfighter Wildcard. Here are five of the best ones:

1) AMES 85

The AMES 85 is one of the most well-rounded weapons in Black Ops 6, and while it may not have the most damage or least TTK out of all weapons, it has a high rate of fire and stable recoil.

Slot Attachment Optic Accu-Spot Reflex Muzzle Compensator Barrel Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel Vertical Foregrip Magazine Extended Mag I Rear Grip Quickdraw Grip Stock Combat Stock Fire Mods Rapid Fire

2) XM4

The XM4 is one of the first assault rifles you’ll use in BO6, and thankfully, the weapon is the jack of all trades with low recoil and good mobility, as well as average damage and accuracy.

Slot Attachment Optic Accu-Spot Reflex Muzzle Compensator Barrel Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel Vertical Foregrip Magazine Extended Mag I Rear Grip Ergonmic Grip Stock Infiltrator Stock Fire Mods Rapid Fire

3) TANTO .22

Although the Tanto .22 has a low rate of fire, its high damage and low TTK compensate for that. Additionally, equipping the Rapid Fire Fire Mod brings its fire rate on par with some other SMGs in BO6.

Slot Attachment Optic Merlin Mini Muzzle Compensator Barrel Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel Ranger Foregrip Magazine Extended Mag I Rear Grip Quickdraw Grip Stock No Stock Fire Mods Rapid Fire

4) PP919

The PP919 is among the most fun weapons in Black Ops 6. It has a large magazine and deals devastating damage in close-quarters combat. It’s also great for mobility and run-and-gun builds.

Slot Attachment Optic Kepler Microflex Muzzle Suppressor Barrel Reinforced Barrel Magazine Fast Mag I Rear Grip Quickdraw Grip Stock Balanced Stock Fire Mods Recoil Springs

5) MODEL L

The Model L is among the best assault rifles in the game, with great recoil control and good damage. This build can help you make short work of enemy players with low TTK.

Slot Attachment Optic Kepler Microflex Muzzle Compensator Barrel Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel Vertical Foregrip Magazine Extended Mag I Rear Grip Quickdraw Grip Stock Balanced Stock Fire Mods 5.56 NATO Overpressured

BO6 has several unique aspects and is a welcome breath of fresh air after Modern Warfare 3’s short campaign, bringing in a fun Zombies mode and a longer story mode with 11 missions for you to enjoy. With eight attachments and Omnimovement added to the mix, you can be sure of a unique experience.

