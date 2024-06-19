CoD players both love and hate what they know so far about Black Ops 6’s omnimovement mechanics

With a whole summer between now and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s release, players have nothing to do but wait and discuss their feelings on what is known so far.

A June 16 post on the BO6 Reddit page centered the discussion around the new movement system, and players can’t seem to make up their minds about it before getting their hands on how it feels.

This CoD may feel quite different. Image via Activision

Revealed by Treyarch earlier this month, omnimovement allows players to both sprint and dive in all directions, as opposed to just forward. It could completely change the game, and how it feels, so players still don’t know what to think yet. Even pro players are debating if they will use the mechanic or have a “gentleman’s agreement” to not use it.

“I think it has potential to be a good step forward for CoD,” one player said. “I had fun in the spam slide canceling & jumping era, but it’s definitely time for some changes. I can definitely understand why some people didn’t like that era of CoD at all. Hopefully this works out well and doesn’t turn away the more casual side of the playerbase.”

Since 2019, movement has focused on the slide-cancel tactic, and other movements like snaking. Before that, there was the jetpack era of CoD games. Many argue that these new movement mechanics have created a skill gap, while others think that it no longer feels like CoD. Now, with omnimovement, the change seems more deliberate and drastic.

“I think it’s gonna be awesome the first few months, then someone is going to figure out how to abuse the mechanics and in order to compete you’re also going to have to do the goofy movement and it’ll all be downhill from there,” another player said. “Still gonna play it though.”

CoD’s movement was basic when the series first began, and like gaming, has evolved over time. But for some, the new movement in BO6 could be make or break for them.

“As a keyboard and mouse player, I am very skeptical,” one player said. “This is the first time I am holding back on a pre-order and will wait for the open beta. If it gets even harder to track targets it’s going to be even harder to compete against aim-assisted players. I have already given up on Warzone with the increased time-to-kill, I just can’t compete against the rotational aim assist in close range battles at all.”

Thankfully, with the BO6 beta coming later this summer, you can try the game out for yourself before deciding if you want to take the plunge on another CoD purchase.

