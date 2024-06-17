Black Ops 6’s omnimovement mechanic is already entering the GA conversation in competitive CoD

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is still months away from its global release, but one of the featured new mechanics is already on the competitive chopping block.

Recommended Videos

According to a clip from Toronto Ultra player Thomas “Scrap” Ernst’s stream, the new “omnimovement” system set to feature prominently in the upcoming Call of Duty release could end up on the Gentlemen’s Agreement list in pro play. This means that while it would be in the game, pro players would effectively agree not to use it.

Scrap on pros GA'ing new Black Ops 6 movement and always GA'ing 'fun' stuff!



🗣️ "it's probably getting GA'd"



Do pros GA to much stuff? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/iGu01SbO36 — SpawnUp⬆️(CDL Clips) (@SpawnUpgg) June 13, 2024

“I don’t want you guys to get your hopes up about this [omnimovement],” Scrap said. “That shit is probably getting GA’d. [But] it depends how broken it is; it’s either getting GA’d, or it will be not that good and pros just won’t use it.”

The act of putting specific weapons, equipment, or features on the GA list has been a major talking point among competitive CoD fans for years, and that was reflected in some of the immediate responses that Scrap got from viewers on stream. When asked by one viewer why pros “GA good shit,” Scrap responded by saying that “most of the GAs [pros] do are for the betterment of the game and to make the game more competitive.”

While Scrap went on to explain why pros have GA’d weapons like snipers and features like automatic tactical sprint, many fans appear to believe that getting rid of the “omnimovement” system would be a step too far, given how critical it is to the proposed Black Ops 6 gameplay. Some fans said it would be like “removing jet packs and wall running from BO3” or “GA’ing jetpacks in [Advanced Warfare].”

The release of Black Ops 6 and the inevitable migration of the Call of Duty League to the new game are still months away. The closed beta is expected to drop in late August.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy