When does Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release?

Get your guns out for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 because Treyarch is at the helm of the newest COD title, and we already have a full release date for BLOPS 6.

Black Ops 6 is the successor to Black Ops Cold War and continues the series’ famed approach toward propaganda-filled, conspiracy-laden campaigns. Throw in the long-awaited return of round-based zombies and the debut of omnidirectional movement, and Black Ops 6 is a serious proposition.

It already feels like Black Ops 6 fever is hitting hard, so let’s see how much longer we have to wait until it’s here.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release date

The campaign is set to be a wild ride. Image via Treyarch

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to release on Oct. 25, 2024—a typical Tuesday release like many other COD launches.

It hasn’t been announced yet, but many of the recent Call of Duty titles gave players early access to the campaign if they purchased a certain edition. There’s no word on this happening with BLOPS 6 yet, but stay tuned and we’ll keep you updated.

What’s certain is you can play the FPS ahead of time courtesy of the Black Ops 6 open beta. Details are available on how to enter, and doing so gives you a sneak peek of what’s to come in Black Ops 6’s high-octane multiplayer action.

