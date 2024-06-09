Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 campaign features casino heists, impactful decision-making, and more

Fans were treated to a thorough deep-dive into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 following the Xbox showcase at Summer Game Fest, including lifting the lid on what looks to be a dramatic campaign.

Though the likes of multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies will eat up the majority of time for gamers in Black Ops 6, Treyarch intends to make an impact with the campaign—and it seems they will do exactly that.

Evel Knievel. mage via Activision

The CoD Direct at Summer Game Fest gave fans a first look into the Black Ops 6 campaign, set in the 1990s after the events of Black Ops: Cold War, in a “mind-binding story where you’re never sure who to trust,” according to the CoD blog.

The campaign trailer revealed the return of a familiar face, Russell Adler, and showcased the variety of missions waiting for players—with each one offering diverse methods to approaching and executing your objective.

One mission features a bold casino heist, while another is a raid on a Iraqi palace, but how you get there, and the experiences you will encounter, may depend on the actions you take as part of branched storytelling.

Operatives will “talk, barter, and manipulate” their way into outcome, which can be “drastically different and dependent on the choices you previously made”—though we’ll have to wait to learn exactly what this entails.

The campaign will include new and fan-favorite items from the Black Ops universe, including the classic RC-XD, a Tranquilizer Trap, an Adrenaline Stim for “brutal takedowns”, Homing Knives, and the Disruptor Weapon.

Players in the campaign will find more exploration and character development in the Manor, the base of operations between each campaign mission, which features a target range, hidden secrets, and much more.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be released on Oct. 25 and, for the first time, will be available day one as part of an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

