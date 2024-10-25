When is Ranked Play coming to Black Ops 6?

Treyarch is one of Call of Duty’s top developers. The makers of Zombies have also made Ranked Play in the past two CoD games, so you know its role as main dev on Black Ops 6 means Ranked Play will be a main attraction.

The developer looks to be at the top of its game again in Black Ops 6, the latest in the long-running CoD sub-franchise that began in 2010. Zombies is back in a big way, but so, too, is Ranked Play in BO6 multiplayer. In Ranked Play, players can rank up by playing with Call of Duty League rules, maps, weapons, and more while earning free rewards as they climb the ranks through different skill divisions and try to become one of the best in the world. Here’s everything we know about Ranked Play in Treyarch’s Black Ops 6.

Get ready to rank. Image via Activision

Black Ops 6 Ranked Play will launch during season one, Activision confirmed to content creators at Call of Duty Next on Aug. 28. Shortly before the official launch of Black Ops 6, the developers also confirmed that Season 1 for the game is coming far sooner than many players expected: Nov. 14. This a few short few weeks after the game’s Oct. 25 launch, giving everyone precious time to work on leveling up, upgrading their favorite weapons, and finding what loadouts they want to use to take against the most competitive players.

We're planning on dropping Ranked Play earlier than ever in Season 1.



Our team has been leading efforts on Ranked Play since Black Ops Cold War, and all roads lead to Black Ops 6. We consider this the definitive Ranked Play experience. pic.twitter.com/eW5IiRz02c — Treyarch (@Treyarch) August 28, 2024

A full breakdown of Ranked Play, including its details, release date, rewards, skill divisions, and more, will likely be released sometime in November, between the game’s launch and season one’s release. Given that we know more details about the exact date, don’t be surprised we learn things in the first week of the month. Black Ops 6 fans are hungry for these details, and the development team wants to keep the positive reception of the launch rolling for as long as possible.

Until Nov. 14, don’t expect ranked play to drop early. Your best bet is to play through the Zombies mode or ranked matches to level up your account and unlock additional gear. The more equipment you have added to your Black Ops 6 profile, the more options and variety you can use against opponents. It’s also a great time to try out any new weapons added to the game to see if you can find a new favorite weapon or an ideal combination based on the multiplayer maps.

This article will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available, including confirmed dates for both season one and the launch of Ranked Play.

