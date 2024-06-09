character in call of duty black ops 6

All Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 pre-order bonuses

All the bonuses you can get.
Published: Jun 9, 2024

Activision has unveiled details about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, including the bonus items available for those who pre-order the game. As per tradition, CoD offers special items with every new release.

To make it easy, we’ve compiled a list of all the bonuses you receive for pre-ordering CoD: Black Ops 6.

All Black Ops 6 pre-order bonuses

Black ops 6 editions content table


Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available in three editions: The Standard Edition for PC, the Cross-Gen Edition for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and the Vault Edition, similar to MW3. We’ve compiled a list of all the bonus items you receive for pre-ordering each edition of the game.

All Black Ops 6 Standard Edition bonuses

The Standard Edition of Black Op 6 includes the base game, early access to the open beta, and the Woods Operator Pack for MW3, Warzone, and Black Ops 6.

weapon bonuses for vault Edition of Black ops 6


All Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Edition bonuses

The Cross-Gen Edition of Black Ops 6 includes all of the goodies available in the Standard Edition of the game.

All Black Ops 6 Vault Edition bonuses

OPperator pack Black Ops 6


If you spend $100 on the Vault Edition of Black Ops 6, you receive a bunch of goodies to take with you in battle. We’ve listed all of the items down below.

  • Full game download
  • Open beta early access
  • Woods Operator Pack (pre-order bonus)
  • Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Skins: Adler, Park, Brutus, and Klaus 
  • Mastercraft Weapon Collection: Plague Doctor, Mind’s Eye, Scourge, Brainstorm, and Unrepentant
  • BlackCell (1 Season) includes: Battle Pass, 20 Tier Skips, 1,100 CP.
  • GobbleGum Pack for Zombies 

All these items will be accessible from day one when the game launches on Oct. 25, 2024.

