All Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 pre-order bonuses

Activision has unveiled details about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, including the bonus items available for those who pre-order the game. As per tradition, CoD offers special items with every new release.
To make it easy, we’ve compiled a list of all the bonuses you receive for pre-ordering CoD: Black Ops 6.
All Black Ops 6 pre-order bonuses
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available in three editions: The Standard Edition for PC, the Cross-Gen Edition for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and the Vault Edition, similar to MW3. We’ve compiled a list of all the bonus items you receive for pre-ordering each edition of the game.
All Black Ops 6 Standard Edition bonuses
The Standard Edition of Black Op 6 includes the base game, early access to the open beta, and the Woods Operator Pack for MW3, Warzone, and Black Ops 6.
All Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Edition bonuses
The Cross-Gen Edition of Black Ops 6 includes all of the goodies available in the Standard Edition of the game.
All Black Ops 6 Vault Edition bonuses
If you spend $100 on the Vault Edition of Black Ops 6, you receive a bunch of goodies to take with you in battle. We’ve listed all of the items down below.
- Full game download
- Open beta early access
- Woods Operator Pack (pre-order bonus)
- Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Skins: Adler, Park, Brutus, and Klaus
- Mastercraft Weapon Collection: Plague Doctor, Mind’s Eye, Scourge, Brainstorm, and Unrepentant
- BlackCell (1 Season) includes: Battle Pass, 20 Tier Skips, 1,100 CP.
- GobbleGum Pack for Zombies
All these items will be accessible from day one when the game launches on Oct. 25, 2024.