All Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 pre-order bonuses

Activision has unveiled details about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, including the bonus items available for those who pre-order the game. As per tradition, CoD offers special items with every new release.

Recommended Videos

To make it easy, we’ve compiled a list of all the bonuses you receive for pre-ordering CoD: Black Ops 6.

All Black Ops 6 pre-order bonuses

All bonuses for pre-ordering. Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available in three editions: The Standard Edition for PC, the Cross-Gen Edition for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and the Vault Edition, similar to MW3. We’ve compiled a list of all the bonus items you receive for pre-ordering each edition of the game.

All Black Ops 6 Standard Edition bonuses

The Standard Edition of Black Op 6 includes the base game, early access to the open beta, and the Woods Operator Pack for MW3, Warzone, and Black Ops 6.

Only reserved for the highest edition. Image via Activision

All Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Edition bonuses

The Cross-Gen Edition of Black Ops 6 includes all of the goodies available in the Standard Edition of the game.

All Black Ops 6 Vault Edition bonuses

Scary-looking operators. Image via Activision

If you spend $100 on the Vault Edition of Black Ops 6, you receive a bunch of goodies to take with you in battle. We’ve listed all of the items down below.

Full game download

Open beta early access

Woods Operator Pack (pre-order bonus)

Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Skins: Adler, Park, Brutus, and Klaus

Mastercraft Weapon Collection: Plague Doctor, Mind’s Eye, Scourge, Brainstorm, and Unrepentant

BlackCell (1 Season) includes: Battle Pass, 20 Tier Skips, 1,100 CP.

GobbleGum Pack for Zombies

All these items will be accessible from day one when the game launches on Oct. 25, 2024.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy