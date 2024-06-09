call of duty black ops 6 art
Image via Activision
What’s included in the Black Ops 6 Vault Edition?

All Vault Editions items listed.
Published: Jun 9, 2024 12:25 pm

Black Ops 6 is scheduled for release on October 25, 2024, and in line with tradition, there will be various editions of the game, including the Vault Edition. This special edition is designed to elevate your gaming experience to new heights, featuring exclusive content, powerful enhancements, and beloved characters.

If you’re wondering what goodies the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition holds, read below.

Everything included in the Black Ops 6 Vault Edition

vault edition COD Black Ops 6
A bunch of goodies. image via Treyarch

The Vault Edition is priced at $100 and includes all of the items listed down below:

  • Cross Gen Bundle of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 
  • Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack
  • 4 Operator Skins: Adler, Park, Brutus and Klaus 
  • Mastercraft Collection 
  • 5 Mastercraft Weapons 
  • BlackCell (1 Season) includes: Battle Pass, 20 Tier Skips, 1,100 CP and more
  • GobbleGum Pack for Zombies 
  • 12 GobbleGums of high rarities

The PlayStation store has indicated that the Vault Edition for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is slated for release on 17 October 2024, a week before the Standard Edition set to release on 25 October. While the specific game modes included in this early release are yet to be confirmed, historical patterns suggest it might encompass the Campaign mode.

Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.
