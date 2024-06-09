What’s included in the Black Ops 6 Vault Edition?

Black Ops 6 is scheduled for release on October 25, 2024, and in line with tradition, there will be various editions of the game, including the Vault Edition. This special edition is designed to elevate your gaming experience to new heights, featuring exclusive content, powerful enhancements, and beloved characters.

If you’re wondering what goodies the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition holds, read below.

Everything included in the Black Ops 6 Vault Edition

A bunch of goodies. image via Treyarch

The Vault Edition is priced at $100 and includes all of the items listed down below:

Cross Gen Bundle of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack

4 Operator Skins: Adler, Park, Brutus and Klaus

Mastercraft Collection

5 Mastercraft Weapons

BlackCell (1 Season) includes: Battle Pass, 20 Tier Skips, 1,100 CP and more

GobbleGum Pack for Zombies

12 GobbleGums of high rarities

The PlayStation store has indicated that the Vault Edition for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is slated for release on 17 October 2024, a week before the Standard Edition set to release on 25 October. While the specific game modes included in this early release are yet to be confirmed, historical patterns suggest it might encompass the Campaign mode.

