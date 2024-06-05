All Black Ops 6 Warzone reveal event rewards and how to get them

Call of Duty: Warzone is being used once again to reveal the next CoD game.

Black Ops 6 is on deck, and players can find some info within Warzone about what to expect from the new game due out later in 2024. Just like Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard, MW2, and MW3 before it, Warzone is the place to be to see what’s next.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Black Ops 6 event challenges in Warzone.

All Black Ops 6 Warzone event challenges and rewards

In total, there are four Black Ops 6-related challenges you can complete in Warzone.

In Warzone, get one operator kill with an Old Friend

Deadly dual wield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This challenge requires finding the “Sally” blueprint as ground loot anywhere within loot caches in Warzone and then getting a kill with it. Sally is an akimbo blueprint for the 9mm Daemon pistol from MW2.

First, you must loot caches to get lucky to find it as random loot, and then you must get a kill with it to unlock both the reward and the blueprint for the gun to add to your own collection.

Discovered intel to uncovering the mole

It appears that this challenge is related to “She Never Let Me Down” but may be bugged as no one has been able to complete the challenge just yet. It may also be timegated and have something to do with an upcoming event in-game.

She Never Let Me Down

Leakers have found that this challenge has to do with what can be found inside Bunker Seven in Urzikstan, which is located northeast of Old Town and southeast of Popov Power. Its location can be seen on the map below.

Head here and enter the code. Image via Activision | Remix by Scott Duwe

Once here, you can enter the code 72559 and enter the bunker. Interact with the computer and the challenge will be completed. But it appears that it can only be done by the first player who finishes it within the match, so good luck.

Gained the exclusive execution

The exclusive execution is unlocked once all of the above challenges are completed. Thanks to leaks, the execution is known to feature the player character using akimbo pistols and doing the “Black Ops guy” pose from the cover art of the franchise, squatting and holding the guns.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

