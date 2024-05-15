Akimbo Pistols
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
CoD

How to get the Sally blueprint for the 9mm Deamon in Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Warzone

A trip down memory lane.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|
Published: May 15, 2024 05:15 pm

The reveal event for the next installment in the Call of Duty series is drawing near, and a fresh pistol blueprint called Sally has been introduced into Warzone ahead of the official announcement. 

Recommended Videos

The Sally blueprint is for the 9mm Daemon, a pistol from Modern Warfare 2 that players can acquire in their next Warzone session. The weapons draw great inspiration from the cult classic cover art of the first Call of Duty: Black Ops title released back in 2010. With additional cosmetic changes to the weapon hinting at the next installment of the franchise in the fall of 2024. Here’s how you can get it.

How to get the Sally blueprint in Warzone

Securing the Sally blueprint in Warzone is as simple as locating any other weapon in a Warzone match and getting a single kill with it. These akimbo pistols are found as regular floor loot across all Warzone game modes, allowing players to delve into any playlist to seek them out. Once the blueprint is located, simply get a single elimination with the pistol to complete a hidden challenge in CoD, securing the weapon permanently.

A soldier holding two pistols
Subtle hints. Image via Activision

The duration of availability for the Sally pistols within the Warzone loot pool remains uncertain, emphasizing the importance of acting quickly to unlock the blueprint. Given the typical pattern of limited-time Warzone teaser weapons, it’s advisable to act swiftly to avoid missing out on this opportunity.

After the Xbox Showcase on June 9, there’s a Call of Duty reveal event slated to follow, offering insights into the next game in the series. Activision has been dropping subtle hints about the upcoming Call of Duty sequel, with the Sally blueprint serving as one of these clues, suggesting that the next game in the series will be a Black Ops title.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Treyarch might already be teasing that the next CoD is Black Ops 6
Call of Duty Black Ops cover art soldier
Category: CoD
CoD
Treyarch might already be teasing that the next CoD is Black Ops 6
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 15, 2024
Read Article How to get operator double kills with the BP50 SMG Conversion Kit in MW3
Ghost operator standing in the middle of a room, likely preparing for an operation.
Category: CoD
CoD
How to get operator double kills with the BP50 SMG Conversion Kit in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 15, 2024
Read Article The best JAK Patriot M16 loadout in MW3 and Warzone
JAK Patriot in MW3
Category: CoD
CoD
The best JAK Patriot M16 loadout in MW3 and Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Treyarch might already be teasing that the next CoD is Black Ops 6
Call of Duty Black Ops cover art soldier
Category: CoD
CoD
Treyarch might already be teasing that the next CoD is Black Ops 6
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 15, 2024
Read Article How to get operator double kills with the BP50 SMG Conversion Kit in MW3
Ghost operator standing in the middle of a room, likely preparing for an operation.
Category: CoD
CoD
How to get operator double kills with the BP50 SMG Conversion Kit in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 15, 2024
Read Article The best JAK Patriot M16 loadout in MW3 and Warzone
JAK Patriot in MW3
Category: CoD
CoD
The best JAK Patriot M16 loadout in MW3 and Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 15, 2024
Author
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.