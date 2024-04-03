Best Warzone loadout for Rebirth Island Resurgence

Building a loadout for Resurgence maps requires a different set of criteria than a class setup for a standard battle royale map. Here are the two best Warzone weapons to use in tandem on Rebirth Island.

Warzone season three finally added the beloved Resurgence map, Rebirth Island, back to the game. Raven Software and Beenox made a few slight changes, but delivered a faithfully remastered version of the Alcatraz-inspired environment. Since none of the POIs changed too much, we have a good idea of which weapons will perform best.

Best Warzone long-range meta class setup for Rebirth Island Resurgence

SOA Subverter

Despite getting nerfed, the SOA Subverter dominates Warzone’s meta. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: Dozer-90 Long Barrel

Dozer-90 Long Barrel Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

JAK Glassless Optic Muzzle: Casus Brake L

Casus Brake L Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

In the season three update, the SOA Subverter’s max damage range decreased to around 22 meters, down from 25, and its near-to-mid damage range decreased from 46 to 41. Additionally, the battle rifle’s sprint-to-fire time increased from 256 milliseconds to 270 milliseconds, and its aim-down sight time increased from 270. None of those changes impacted the SOA Subverter’s time-to-kill speeds, so it now has the best TTK stats in the game from any range for long-range meta weapons. Previously, the RAM-7 was our go-to weapon of choice for Resurgence matches, as it shined in medium and long range engagements. But after a massive nerf in the most recent seasonal update, we expect the SOA Subverter to be the best weapon to use on Rebirth Island while dealing with any enemy further than 10 meters away.

Our loadout focuses on improving recoil control, damage range, and aiming stability. This combination of attachments should make using the SOA Subverter from any range easy without too many difficulties. The battle rifle does have a difficult-to-control recoil pattern, but the gunfights won’t be long enough where that would be an issue on Rebirth Island.

HRM-9

HRM-9

Warzone’s short-range meta didn’t change in season three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: ZEHM35 Compensated Flash Hider

ZEHM35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel: Thorn-90 Barrel

Thorn-90 Barrel Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop Stock: Folding Stock

Folding Stock Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Raven Software finally nerfed a few of the best SMGs in Warzone season three. The RAM-9 and AMR9 had their damage values and sprint-to-fire speeds decreased, bringing them more in line with other class offerings. The RAM-9 will still be viable, but we expect the HRM-9 to take over as Warzone’s best short-range meta weapon. Our loadout focuses on improving mobility without sacrificing too much accuracy and range. Thankfully, the SOA Subverter makes up for the HRM-9’s deficiencies in medium and long-range engagements, so you will only have to use it for gunfights within 10 meters.

It’s quite possible that the FJX Horus, otherwise regularly known as the MP9, could be one of the best SMGs in Warzone. But we haven’t had enough time to test the new season three weapon, so it’s still too early to tell if it will go toe-to-toe with other options. But based on first impressions, it’s safe to assume that the HRM-9 will be the new cream of the crop.

