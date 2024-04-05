MORS’ one-shot kill potential in Warzone comes with a major catch

Warzone community members expect the MORS to take over as the new best sniper rifle after getting introduced in season three, but players are missing out if they don’t use a specific attachment.

Sledgehammer Games introduced the MORS sniper rifle back in 2014 for CoD Advanced Warfare. The same dev team behind Advanced Warfare brought the sniper rifle back 10 years later in MW3 season three, and its unique characteristics are perfect for Warzone. With no attachments, the MORS can one-shot kill enemies up to 90 meters away. However, after doing some testing, CoD content creator TrueGameData discovered the sniper rifle can one-shot kill from any range with the HVP Anti-Material Slug ammunition equipped.

Besides the anti-material ammunition and charge barrel, other attachments are dependent on personal preference. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Additionally, the YouTuber found that with the Anti-Material Slugs and Charge Barrel equipped, the MORS has a 1700 meter per second bullet velocity compared to just 900 with only the ammunition type. Being able to one-shot kill from anywhere isn’t the only advantage the MORS has. The new season three weapon has a faster aim-down sight speed than the KATT-AMR and XRK Stalker, better bullet velocity, faster fire rate, movement speed, weapon swap speed, and reload time.

An added benefit of the MORS is that there is no need to reload, as the sniper automatically rechambers after each shot. The Quick Bolt attachment makes the rechambering animation go even quicker. Unfortunately, the MORS has no suppressor option, meaning players will always have their location revealed when firing, but all of the other pros make this the best sniper rifle in Warzone with the right attachments equipped.

