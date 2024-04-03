The best MORS loadout and class setup in Warzone

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare didn’t have many memorable sniper rifles, but the MORS stood out from the rest of the pack. So, Sledgehammer Games decided to bring the unique weapon back in Warzone season three.

Modern Warfare 3 season three dials the clock back to 2014 and adds two classic weapons from Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. The MORS sniper rifle launched with the start of the season, while the BAL-27 will return in the midseason update.

Here’s the best MORS build and loadout in Warzone at the start of season three.

Best MORS loadout in Warzone

Do you feel the nostalgia yet? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: Emperor Long Barrel

Emperor Long Barrel Laser: SZ Razorhawk Laser

SZ Razorhawk Laser Stock Superlite-90 Stock

Superlite-90 Stock Bolt: Quick Bolt

Quick Bolt Rear Grip: OP-980 Grip

The Emperor Long Barrel improves the sniper rifle’s effective damage range from 50 to 59 meters. With this barrel attached, the rifle can one-shot kill enemies up to 90 meters away. An added benefit of the MORS is that there is no need to reload as the sniper automatically rechambers after each shot. The Quick Bolt attachment makes the rechambering animation go quicker. The rest of our attachments focus on improving mobility. In CoD: Advanced Warfare, the MORS had the best mobility in the class, and it is just as quick this time around.

We still expect some players to prefer using the KATT-AMR on Urzikstan as it can one-shot kill from any range. Additionally, the MORS has no suppressor attachment options, so players will always have their location revealed while using the weapon. “Distance is an afterthought with this long-range and accurate sniper rifle with what might be the perfect combination of accuracy and damage,” Activision said. “The weapon has single-round devastation with a reasonably rapid reload rate.”

After seeing that high praise and trying the weapon out for ourselves, we expect a lot of community members to add it to their rotation.

Best MORS perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk 1: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Secondary weapon: HRM-9

HRM-9 Lethal: Breacher Drone

Breacher Drone Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Getting caught in the open in Warzone is a nightmare and you only have a little time to survive thanks to relatively fast time-to-kill speeds. Double Time increases the duration of Tac Sprint and refreshes the action faster, which might save you in a pinch. Along the same lines, Sleight of Hand awards faster reload times, which are crucial in a fast-paced gunfight.

If you happen to get caught while rotating, a smoke grenade helps create a distraction so you can safely move behind cover. Getting shot isn’t as bad with Tempered as the perk makes it possible to have full armor with two plates instead of three.

When it’s time to go on the offensive, High Alert makes it possible to push without the fear of getting shot from somewhere you don’t know, and Breacher Drones deal massive damage and push enemies out into the open.

After chipping away at an enemy from long distance with the MORS, we recommend pushing in and finishing the job with a lethal SMG such as the HRM-9.

